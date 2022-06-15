Hurdle Health Partners with Oscar Health, Inc. to Provide People of Color with Greater Access to Mental Health Services

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hurdle Health, a digital mental health platform for the BIPOC community, today announced an expansion of their pilot with Oscar Health, the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. Together they will provide technology-enabled mental health services to Oscar’s BIPOC members. Hurdle and Oscar initially partnered in October 2021 to provide Hurdle’s unique mental health services for people of color to Oscar members in Texas. Participating members responded positively to the pilot, with 91% of pilot participants ranking the quality of Hurdle’s therapy sessions a 5 out of 5. Hurdle is currently expanding to reach more than 150,000 BIPOC Oscar members in three new states.

In the U.S., only one in three Black adults who need mental healthcare receive it. Studies show that Hispanic and Asian populations are similarly less likely to seek or receive mental healthcare than their white counterparts. Together, Hurdle and Oscar are working to provide culturally intentional mental healthcare for the BIPOC community, breaking down barriers to accessible, quality mental health services for people of color.

"Hurdle offers a specialized approach to mental healthcare that fits the unique needs of our members of color, ensuring they get the personalized and effective support they need,” said Dr. Sameer Amin, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Oscar Health. “We look forward to continuing our work together to provide our members with greater access to quality, culturally sensitive mental healthcare at their convenience.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Oscar Health to ensure that therapy is accessible to all, not just some,” said Kevin Dedner, CEO and Founder of Hurdle. “The sad fact is that many people of color have been left behind by traditional therapy and mental healthcare. We know that providing evidence-based, culturally intentional therapy can have a profound impact on people’s health and well-being, and tailored care can keep people of color in a therapy program for 2-3 times longer than the national average. We’re looking forward to our expanded commitment with Oscar to create an even deeper impact on their members and the BIPOC community as a whole.”

About Hurdle

Established in 2018, Hurdle is the leading culturally intentional mental healthcare provider. Hurdle is revolutionizing mental healthcare by providing culturally responsive evidence-based care to individuals, couples and families of all backgrounds, with a specific focus on people of color. The company has established relationships with employer groups, leading payers and strategic partners, providing access to care to more than thirty million Americans. For more information, please visit www.hurdle.health