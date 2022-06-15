Mississippi-Based Community Bank Selects Fintech to Effectively Serve Small Businesses

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Security Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to expedite and streamline processes across the bank’s loan department. The Batesville, Miss.-based bank plans to leverage Teslar’s configurable lending process automation platform, starting with the exceptions management module.

“From the beginning, we were impressed with Teslar’s robust products and how user friendly their technology is,” said Justin Hill, president of First Security Bank. “Efficiency is a top priority for us, and with Teslar, we are reimagining our lending operations. By automating our loan processes, employees will no longer have to navigate cumbersome, manual tasks. The time savings will result in faster loan turnaround times to our customers, improving their overall experience.”

Small business lending accounts are a significant portion of First Security Bank’s loan portfolio, and Teslar’s platform will allow the bank to better serve these businesses by providing exception tracking, centralized data and transparency into customers’ portfolios.

“Efficiency goes hand in hand with a bank’s success; the more productive an institution becomes, the more time they have to focus on strategic, growth-oriented initiatives,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “First Security Bank is empowering their lenders with the powerful tools and centralized data needed to effectively support the Mississippi communities that rely on them, and we are proud to be a part of their solution.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.