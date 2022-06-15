Media Commerce Picks Ciena’s 800G Technology to Build Backbone Network in Colombia

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Media Commerce, a telecommunications operator located in Colombia, has rolled out a new high-speed network using Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical technology, which is designed to support up to 800Gb/s capacity per channel across terrestrial and submarine applications. This robust network, providing connectivity services across more than 300 towns that represent 87% of the national GDP, helps Media Commerce stay ahead of the country’s growing demand for bandwidth-consuming services like streaming video and cloud-based applications.

“A new network allows us to offer state-of-the-art 100GbE and 400GbE services and flexible spectrum services to support businesses and private networks across the country. Wholesale companies, content delivery networks, over-the-top providers and various other companies are able to improve and optimize the interconnections of their data centers located not only in Bogotá, but throughout the country,” said Andrés Gallego Garzón, Chief Marketing Officer, Media Commerce.

One of the most critical features of the new network is its ultra-low latency, made possible by WL5e’s extended reach performance. This translates into greater scalability and transport speeds, as well as improved resiliency and performance.

“By reducing latency in half, Media Commerce can offer express channels from Bogotá to Barranquilla without regeneration points, which is a huge win for the country. Media Commerce is also able to offer greater bandwidth flexibility and increase its network capacities in additional cities, as needed,” added Fabio Medina, Vice President of Sales for Canada, CALA and MSOs, Ciena.

Media Commerce has deployed a programmable infrastructure based on Ciena’s 6500 Packet-Optical platform with high-capacity WL5e and WaveLogic Ai transponders and a 6500 flexible grid ROADM line system. Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) provides network management, and PinPoint OTDR is utilized to monitor and localize potential trouble spots, reduce the risk of outages and accelerate repair times while creating a simpler and automated operation.

About Media Commerce

Media Commerce is focused on providing technological solutions to all productive sectors in Colombia and Latin America, as a leading company in the market, with one of the most extensive and state-of-the-art fiber optic networks, on which it also provides value-added services. It is oriented to provide customer satisfaction, committed to the continuous development of society and its Digital transformation. For more information: www.mc.net.co

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive NetworkTM in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

