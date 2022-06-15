Nexstar and altafiber Reach Comprehensive Multi-Year Distribution Agreement

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) and altafiber (formerly Cincinnati Bell Inc.) announced today that they have reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement covering WDTN-TV, the Nexstar television station serving Dayton, Ohio (DMA #64), and national cable news network, NewsNation. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement will extend the national reach of NewsNation to altafiber’s Cincinnati and Dayton subscribers. NewsNation is currently available in approximately 75 million television households across the United States.

“As the country’s fastest-growing cable news network, we are very pleased to be adding thousands of new subscribers to our national reach,” said Sean Compton, President of the Networks Division of Nexstar Media Inc. “We’re looking forward to making our news, analysis and talk programing available to altafiber subscribers in these important markets.”

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Nexstar as we expand into the Dayton market with our best-in-class fiber Internet service, and to give our Cincinnati customers access to NewsNation,” said Jason Praeter, President and General Manager of altafiber’s Network Division.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.