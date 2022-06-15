Certified Power Solutions Acquires Skarda Equipment Company

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certified Power Solutions (www.certifiedpowersolutions.com) has announced the acquisition of Skarda Equipment Company—a fluid power distributor serving all major industries across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Through this acquisition, Certified Power will expand its geographic reach and strengthen offerings and capabilities in industrial and mobile fluid power applications.

“Skarda Equipment Company’s strong reputation and application knowledge in industrial fluid power are a perfect fit for Certified Power – we’re excited to serve Skarda’s customers with additional access to engineering and customization options,” said Jeffrey Keating, president of Certified Power Solutions. “We’re thrilled to be bringing the entire team from Skarda Equipment Company onboard and we’re committed to continue making strategic investments to grow our business.”

Skarda Equipment Company is known for its systems solutions and problem solving for electric, hydraulic and pneumatic applications, customized inventory programs, and offers value added services, including custom assemblies and control solutions. The company is also a system integrator that designs custom solutions for industrial electrical applications through its affiliate company, Controlled Motion Dynamics, Inc.—which is also part of the acquisition by Certified Power.

Skarda Equipment Company will be retaining its company name and locations, operating as a division of Certified Power Solutions. The company currently has approximately 50 employees; all of which will become part of the Certified Power family. In addition, vendors and customers will experience no interruption in products or services throughout the transition.

“We’re excited to join the Certified Power family. I’ve been looking for nearly a year for the right fit and we found the ideal partner in Certified Power,” said John Skarda, president of Skarda Equipment Company. “Our employees will have access to greater benefits offered by a larger company, and overall, our company will benefit by having a stronger footprint and more resources.”

“The acquisition of Skarda Equipment Company, along with its skilled team, allows our customers to benefit from their strong 50-plus year history as a fluid power distributor with a wide variety of readily available stock parts and a technical resource for custom needs. Culturally, our companies align through the industries we serve, our shared longevity, our existing capabilities, and our specialization in the design, integration and assembly of fluid power solutions for industrial and mobile applications,” notes Keating.

About Certified Power Solutions

For more than 50 years, Certified Power Solutions (CPS) has worked to move the fluid power industry forward with system integrations, solutions and support. Certified Power is a premier value-added hydraulics and electronic controls supplier, specializing in the design, integration, and assembly of fluid power systems. With an experienced team of technical experts, our company supports customers with advanced application engineering, distribution, inventory management, and service and repair capabilities to maximize machine uptime and increase productivity. Certified Power conducts business with integrity and strives to exceed customer expectations, while providing value and innovation in our products and services throughout our Midwest locations. For more information, contact Certified Power Solutions at 763-493-9380 or via email at cps-mn@certifiedpower.com and visit us online at www.certifiedpowersolutions.com.

About Skarda Equipment Co., Inc.

Skarda Equipment Co, Inc. is a family-owned distributor of fluid power and motion control components servicing Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Since 1969, Skarda Equipment has been serving the Midwest with components, systems and solutions for industrial automation. The company partners with the best manufacturers in the fluid power industry to provide solutions and service across a wide range of industries. Skarda is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit www.skarda.com.

About Controlled Motion Dynamics

Controlled Motion Dynamics (CMD) Inc., a control systems integration company, is a affiliate company of Skarda Equipment Company Inc. CMD specializes in designing and implementing custom solutions in pneumatics, hydraulics and motion control for a wide range of automation applications. CMD has access to a broad choice of automation product lines and is committed to offering the most cost-effective solution available. From simple sub-assemblies to complex multi-motion PC programming, the company’s expertise in PLC’s and industrial PC’s, along with our ability to engineer and write custom programming, offers an ever-expanding opportunity to solve complex machine control applications. For more information, visit http://www.cmdimotion.com.