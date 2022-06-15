DouxMatok and Batory Foods Announce a Commercial Partnership to Expand Availability of Incredo® Sugar to Food Companies in the US

NEW YORK & ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DouxMatok (Israel/USA), a food tech company spearheading sugar reduction with its sugar-based sugar reduction solution, Incredo® Sugar, and Batory Foods (USA), a national sales and supply chain management solutions provider of commodity and specialty food ingredients, announce a commercial distribution agreement. Starting this month, Incredo® Sugar will be added to Batory Foods’ full portfolio of high-quality food ingredients, unlocking a network of customers in North America looking to reduce sugar in baked goods and confectionery products, such as cakes, snacks, cookies, chocolate, candy, spreads, and protein bars. The engagement between the two companies will expand distribution opportunities in addition to DouxMatok’s direct sales channels.

Incredo® Sugar is the only solution on the market made of real cane sugar, and achieves the same level of sweetness with up to 50% less sugar and no compromise on taste or texture. As consumers across the globe, and especially in the U.S., continue to prioritize health and nutrition, Incredo® Sugar can provide food manufacturers and CPGs an opportunity to reduce sugar significantly in their products while still meeting the high expectations of taste and sweetness.

“Batory Foods takes pride in providing a range of high-quality ingredient solutions for our customers, and sugar reduction has been a key area of focus since our company was founded,” said Vince Pinneri, President of Batory Foods. “Adding an innovative solution like Incredo® Sugar to our portfolio of ingredients provides an excellent opportunity for us to keep up with growing demands of both consumers and food brands looking for products that are both indulgent and deliver on nutrition. Another major advantage that we see in Incredo® Sugar is that supply is not limited.”

The market segment of sugar for bakery & confectionery uses has surpassed $21 billion in recent years, accounting for nearly a quarter of the global multi-billion dollar sugar market. As this market continues to surge alongside increased awareness of health concerns associated with overconsumption of sugar, consumers are looking for healthier options both for themselves and younger generations. There is a key need to offer improved solutions at a time when nearly 50% of the adult US population is diabetic or prediabetic according to the CDC, and childhood obesity rates have surpassed 18%. The addition of Incredo® Sugar to Batory Foods’ well respected portfolio will give DouxMatok a supplemental sales channel to expand its customer reach.

“We have a commercial-ready solution and the ability to tackle evolving consumer demand for lower sugar products. Working with Batory Foods is providing us an incredible opportunity to distribute Incredo® Sugar to a variety of new customers seeking innovative solutions for sugar reduction,” said Kelly Thompson, DouxMatok’s Senior Vice President, Head of North America. “We look forward to working with health-minded companies who acknowledge the overconsumption of sugar in North America and want to proactively partner with us to address this sweeping concern.”

To learn more about DouxMatok and Incredo® Sugar, please visit douxmatok.com or incredosugar.com, or follow along on LinkedIn. For more information about Batory Foods, please visit www.batoryfoods.com.

About Incredo® Sugar

Recognized as a special mention in the ‘Best Inventions of 2020’ by TIME, Incredo® Sugar is the flagship product of DouxMatok, a global food-tech company pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor technologies and enabling tastier and healthier consumption of foods. Incredo® Sugar is a first-of-its-kind, sugar-based sugar reduction solution that improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and achieves the same level of sweetness while enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Based on real cane sugar, this breakthrough, patented sugar reduction solution enables food manufacturers to develop delicious, better-for-you formulations that deliver great taste experiences and enhance nutritional values of sweet food products while reducing sugar. In April 2021, DouxMatok launched its first product, limited edition Incredo® Spreads in two flavors via shop.incredosugar.com. For more information, please visit incredosugar.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About DouxMatok

DouxMatok is pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor delivery technologies of food products. Patented through 24 granted patents, its sugar reduction solution, Incredo® Sugar, maximizes the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and maintains the same level of sweetness, enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Independent consumer and expert sensory panel tests have confirmed that, when using Incredo® Sugar, it is possible to reduce 30%-50% of the sugar levels in a wide range of food and snack products while retaining consumer preferences. For more information, please visit douxmatok.com, or follow along on LinkedIn.

About Batory Foods

Founded in 1979, Batory Foods is a national sales and supply chain management solutions provider offering a full portfolio of high-quality food ingredients to food, beverage and nutraceutical manufacturers throughout the United States. The company connects leading food ingredient producers to well-regarded food & beverage brands. Batory operates a national system of warehouses and distribution centers for quick and efficient product delivery. For more information, visit www.batoryfoods.com.