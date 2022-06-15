Stratix and Samsung Show What's Possible for Hospitality with Smart and Connected Hotels

Samsung and Stratix enable hotel staff to deliver an extraordinary guest experience when hotel operations are linked with mobile devices. Imagine the possibilities in a SmartMobile connected and collaborative hotel.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS) in the U.S., announced their alliance with Samsung to deliver SmartMobile technology solutions for hospitality that transform operations, create the best possible guest experiences, and solve many of the challenges facing the industry today.

Most hotels and resorts still rely on slow analog workflows that detract from guest experiences when mobile devices and applications can create highly-efficient fully-connected hotels. Stratix has created an interactive video demonstrating transformative mobile solutions for housekeeping, maintenance, front desk, concierge, valet services, dining, and events.

To watch the video, visit: www.stratixcorp.com/hospitality

With mobile devices and wearables, hospitality communications, collaboration, and workflows become intelligent and seamless. Employees are happier, and customers enjoy digital interactions that speed service and offer them more options and ways to enhance their stay.

The complete hospitality solution from Stratix and Samsung solves some of the most significant challenges facing the hospitality industry, including:

Implementing technology

Personalizing customer experiences

Attracting and retaining employees

Throughout their long history, Stratix and Samsung have taken on the same kinds of challenges for a wide range of industries, including retail, restaurants, and transportation. This new initiative pairs Samsung's industry-leading technology for the hospitality industry with Stratix's deep expertise in solution design, comprehensive lifecycle management, and 24x7x365 support. It means Stratix and Samsung are uniquely positioned to:

Give hospitality companies the knowledge and resources they need to develop and deploy cutting-edge technology and create competitive differentiation

Translate data and insights into usable information that helps tailor guest experiences, promotions, and loyalty programs to individual customers

Provide employees with useful and easy-to-use tools that improve their productivity and make their lives easier

"With customer expectations increasing and hospitality facing the same staffing challenges other industries are navigating, using mobile-driven digital transformation to improve productivity and enhance user experiences just makes sense," explained Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. "Our alliance with Samsung allows us to expand our strategic customer engagement model, and success in other industries with comparable use cases, to quickly bring transformative Managed Mobility Services to the hospitality industry."

Stratix's best-in-class services combined with Samsung's flexible and secure Android devices deliver precisely what the hospitality industry needs right now to meet customer demands and modernize operations. It's a total solution from one expert provider, which makes digital transformation easy and reliable.

About Stratix

As the most experienced pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages nearly four decades of expertise to accelerate and inspire mobility transformation for some of the world's largest organizations across a broad range of industries. Stratix's SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

About Samsung

As a global leader in enterprise mobility and information technology, Samsung provides innovative devices, software, and services that help hospitality customers evolve their operations. From rugged smartphones and tablets to next-generation wearables and powerful laptops, Samsung devices are user-friendly and powerful tools that drive efficiency and synergy within hotels and resorts. The data they provide leads to better strategic decisions, greater ability to personalize customer experiences, and higher returns on enterprise mobility investments.