Tata Elxsi and mimik Technology partner to deliver 5G services for Industry 4.0, Automotive & Media Distribution Solutions

BANGALORE, India & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, and mimik Technology Inc., a pioneer in hybrid edge cloud technology and business solutions, today announced a partnership to address opportunities created by the growing availability of 5G networks and mobile edge computing platforms. The partnership will enable Tata Elxsi to bring to market pre-integrated solutions for smart content delivery networks (CDN) and media distribution, including over the top (OTT) video delivery, multi-feed video aggregation, and contextual content curation.

Tata Elxsi’s 5G & Edge Computing practice focuses on delivering vertically integrated industry solutions addressing Telco Cloud Orchestration & Automation, Connected Vehicles, Digital Health, Content Delivery and Media Distribution. These solutions are enriched by a broad partner ecosystem, which now includes mimik and its ground-breaking hybrid edge cloud technology.

The media, automotive and Industry 4.0 segments demand high-reliability resilient services. The combined solution from Tata Elxsi and mimik delivers the necessary resiliency and low latency while providing a high level of data privacy and security for these use cases. In the media distribution & OTT market, this ground-breaking solution will enhance services such as eSports delivery from the edge by bringing contextual curation experiences to consumers.

“The combination of Tata Elxsi’s strong heritage in networks and mimik’s hybrid edge cloud and mobile edge computing expertise will open up an exciting array of opportunities, specifically in the media segment, where we will revolutionize content delivery and provide compelling interactive experiences to consumers,” said Fay Arjomandi, Founder and CEO, mimik Technology.

“Innovation in co-operative optimization of RAN Edge, and the industry vertical solutions, can enhance user experiences for enterprises, consumers and add value to TELCOs. We believe that this partnership will bring immense mutual benefits to co-create solutions for Media, content distribution services, Industry 4.0 and Automotive Edge,” said Rajagopalan Rajappa, Chief Technology Officer (Communications), Tata Elxsi.

About Tata Elxsi

Incorporated in 1989, Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries, including Automotive, Media, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. Tata Elxsi’s deep domain expertise in Media and Communications, complemented with our experience in delivering vertically industry use cases, enable customers to differentiate and win. Tata Elxsi provides integrated offerings – from research and strategy to electronics and mechanical design, software development, validation, and deployment, and is supported by a network of design studios, global development centers, and offices worldwide. These cover the entire spectrum of the 5G Services, Edge computing services, and subsystems to the connectivity, cloud platform and infrastructure elements.

For more information, please visit: https://www.tataelxsi.com.

About mimik

mimik is reimagining the cloud. The mimik platform enables smart devices to act as cloud servers to create an exciting new generation of intelligent apps that save network bandwidth, reduce latency, protect data privacy, reduce carbon footprint, are more interoperable, and offer dramatically improved economics. The mimik platform ensures interoperability across applications, computing environments, operating systems, and networks, linking the digital and physical worlds and transforming entire industries. With its leading-edge technology, mimik enables software developers to create a secure, equitable and sustainable internet for all.

For more information, visit: https://mimik.com and https://developer.mimik.com