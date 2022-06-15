HyperX Welcomes Top Content Creator and Streamer FaZe Swagg as Brand Ambassador

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today announced the signing of Kris “FaZe Swagg” Lamberson. Popular Warzone player, known for his Call of Duty content and tutorials on YouTube and Twitch, FaZe Swagg has joined the HyperX family as its latest brand ambassador. As an ambassador, FaZe Swagg will be using HyperX headsets and microphones while streaming and gaming and will participate in marketing and social activities with HyperX.

“As an outlet for me during high school and then a passion of mine during college, I never imagined gaming would have gotten me to where I am today – and I’m extremely grateful,” said Lamberson. “The gaming community has changed a lot in recent years, and I’ve personally seen efforts for the better when it comes to unrepresented groups. It is becoming a place for ‘all gamers’ and I’m proud to partner with companies like HyperX who are helping to drive this initiative forward.”

From an outlet to a passion to a successful career, FaZe Swagg uploaded his first Call of Duty Black Ops 2 video in July of 2013. After becoming a full-time gamer during a shoulder injury in college, he is now one of the most popular streamers and content creators with more than five million followers combined across all social platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. FaZe Swagg joined FaZe Clan in 2020 as the first Black member and accompanied five other FaZe Clan members on the first cover of Sports Illustrated to feature a gaming organization. FaZe Swagg was also an honoree of the 2021-2022 Forbes 30 under 30 Games list and the AFROTECH™ Future 50 list.

“As a beacon for others looking to embark on a career in streaming and gaming, we are thrilled to welcome FaZe Swagg to the HyperX family,” said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing manager, HyperX. “His love for the community shines through in his content and we look forward to seeing more HyperX gaming gear make an appearance as they provide him with award-winning sound and comfort while in-game and interacting with fans.”

Given FaZe Swagg’s status as one of the most watched streamers and highly visible Black gamers, he is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and regularly participates in initiatives that encourages other Black gamers to join the space and follow their ambitions no matter what their background may be. As the industry continues to foster a diverse and safe community for all, along with FaZe Swagg, HyperX is committed to doing its part to improve the gaming environment by promoting a diverse group of talent from various cultural backgrounds.

As a HyperX brand ambassador, FaZe Swagg joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent, including social influencer Bella Poarch, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Aeriel Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, skateboarder Minna Stess, and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.

About HyperX

For 19 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791(Voice) or mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com. Press images can be found in the press room here.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.