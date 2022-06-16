Slingshot Biosciences, Inc. Partners With Kem-En-Tec Nordic A/S to Distribute Synthetic Cells Throughout Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLINGSHOT BIOSCIENCES, INC. the makers of synthetic cells that bring consistent precision and accurate control to replace inconsistent blood and tissue controls for use in flow cytometry and other biotech markets, today announced they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with Kem-En-Tec Nordic A/S, Provider of Competent Bioscience products to the Nordic laboratories since 1987.

The agreement entitles Kem-En-Tec Nordic A/S to the right to distribute and resell Slingshot Bio’s products in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland. Through Kem-En-Tec Nordic A/S’s network of customers, Slingshot Bio will be able to establish its presence in the Nordic market with the well-established presence and expertise of Kem-En-Tec Nordic A/S which has been selling into flow cytometry for many years.

“Kem-En-Tec Nordic A/S’s network will provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. Slingshot Biosciences has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that Kem-En-Tec Nordic A/S’s extensive knowledge in the field, prominent presence, and large customer base will help us leverage our position in the flow cytometry market,” said Jeffrey Kim, CEO & Founder.

Slingshot Bio’s synthetic cellular controls provide consistent, precise, and accurate control for research users in the flow cytometry space by mimicking blood properties as detected by flow cytometry. The ability to manufacture consistent controls for flow cytometry has been missing for decades and is now accurately reproducible with Slingshot Bio’s unique manufacturing platform. “Kem-En-Tec Nordic strongly believes that the innovative synthetic cell controls from Slingshot will be widely adopted by researchers using flow cytometry in all the Nordic countries,” said Henrik Tind Nielsen, CCO & Co-Owner at Kem-En-Tec Nordic.

About Slingshot Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Slingshot Biosciences is a fast-growing life sciences company with a platform technology and paradigm-shifting mission to make synthetic cells the gold standard for all cell-based applications—including diagnostics, and adoptive cell therapy development and instrument calibration. Learn more at www.slingshotbio.com