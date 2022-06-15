Slingshot Biosciences, Inc. Partners With Cambridge Bioscience to Distribute Synthetic Cells Throughout United Kingdom and Ireland

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLINGSHOT BIOSCIENCES, INC. the makers of synthetic cells that bring consistent precision and accurate control to replace inconsistent blood and tissue controls for use in flow cytometry and other biotech markets, today announced they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with Cambridge Bioscience, a UK-based specialist distributor of life science research tools.

The agreement entitles Cambridge Bioscience to the right to distribute and resell Slingshot Bio’s products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Through Cambridge Bioscience’s network of customers, Slingshot Bio will be able to establish its presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland market with the well-established presence and expertise of Cambridge Bioscience which has been selling into flow cytometry for many years.

“Cambridge Bioscience’s network will provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. Slingshot Biosciences has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that Cambridge Bioscience’s extensive knowledge in the field, prominent presence, and large customer base will help us leverage our position in the flow cytometry market,” said Jeffrey Kim, CEO & Founder.

Slingshot Bio’s synthetic cellular controls provide consistent, precise, and accurate control for research users in the flow cytometry space by mimicking blood properties as detected by flow cytometry. The ability to manufacture consistent controls for flow cytometry has been missing for decades and is now accurately reproducible with Slingshot Bio’s unique manufacturing platform. “Cambridge Bioscience recognizes the importance of the innovative cellular controls that Slingshot has developed, and we believe they will be widely adopted by researchers using flow cytometry,” said Mike Kerins, Managing Director at Cambridge Bioscience.

