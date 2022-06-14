KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FirstKey Homes 2022-SFR2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of FirstKey Homes 2022-SFR2 Trust (FKH 2022-SFR2) single-family rental pass-through certificates.

FKH 2022-SFR2 is a single-family rental (SFR) securitization that will be collateralized by a single $1.4 billion fixed-rate loan secured by mortgages on 3,882 income-producing single-family homes. The fixed rate loan requires interest-only payments and has a five-year term. FKH 2022-SFR2 is the eighth securitization issued by FirstKey Homes.

The underlying properties are located in or near 46 Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) across 15 states. The top-three CBSAs represents 25.8% of the portfolio and include Atlanta (9.5%), Charlotte (8.4%), and Phoenix (7.9%). The three largest state exposures represent 56.5% of the portfolio and consists of Florida (23.5%), Texas (18.9%), and North Carolina (14.2%). The aggregate BPO value of the underlying homes is $1.4 billion yielding an LTV of 99.5%. KBRA adjusted the BPOs, which yielded an aggregate value of $1.4 billion. This represents a 5.0% haircut to the nominal BPO value. The resulting LTV based on KBRA’s adjusted BPO value is 104.7%.

KBRA utilized its U.S. Single-Family Rental Securitization Methodology to evaluate the transaction. The methodology leverages elements of KBRA’s commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities criteria due to the fact that the collateral underlying an SFR transaction has both commercial and residential characteristics. As the properties generate a cash flow stream from tenant rental payments, CMBS methodologies were used to determine the loan’s probability of default. To determine loss given default, KBRA assumed the underlying collateral properties would be liquidated in the residential property market.

Disclosures

