Immuta Among the First Snowflake Partners to Integrate with Snowflake’s Data Lineage

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that enables Immuta customers to utilize Snowflake’s’ data lineage feature to automatically propagate data classification tags across the data lifecycle, eliminating manual tagging and making it easier and simpler for customers to enforce data policies. Immuta is among the first partners to leverage Snowflake’s data lineage offering, building a deeper level of customer trust through enhanced data security and consistent policy enforcement.

“Data is power in our modern business landscape due to its ability to improve insights and drive competitive decision-making for companies. But, today’s complex data environment makes it challenging for organizations to quickly identify and derive value from their data, while also managing data security and access,” said Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta. “Mapping and tagging data through data lineage is a critical piece to this data management puzzle, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Snowflake on this initiative as part of our continued support of their cloud data management vision.”

The growing digitalization, global privacy regulations, and a distributed workforce have spurred a massive increase in the volume of data, data users, and policy. As a result, today’s organizations are faced with global data access control and data security challenges that make policy enforcement difficult to manage at scale. Data lineage – the process of mapping and tagging data according to its provenance and where it goes so policy can follow along – helps organizations better manage these data security and access needs.

“Customers rely on Snowflake to help maximize the value of their data. But in order to accomplish this, organizations must have insights into what their data is, where it came from and where it is going,” said Tarik Dwiek, Senior Director of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Our new data lineage capabilities can provide customers with access to faster and safer data analytics, while Immuta’s data access and security capabilities help ensure that the right people can access the right data at the right time.”

Tracking data lineage is increasingly important to understand for data quality and governance. The challenge is that the critical metadata associated with data lineage is often lost as data is migrated and transformed. Snowflake’s new data lineage capability helps track the metadata required, and with the Immuta integration, will also be able to automatically propagate the tagging required for data policy enforcement with zero manual coding. The result is that data teams can derive value from their data faster while also protecting their data assets and adhering to privacy regulations.

