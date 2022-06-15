Dibbs Integrates with Circle to Bring Cryptocurrency to its Collectibles Marketplace

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dibbs, the real-time, blockchain-enabled marketplace for collectors, today announced an integration with Circle Internet Financial LLC, a global financial technology firm that provides payment and financial infrastructure for internet businesses and the issuer of USD Coin (USDC). Dibbs will leverage Circle’s payment solutions to enable fast, secure, and low-cost payments in USDC for collectors when buying and selling physical collectibles as NFTs.

“Since day one, we’ve aimed to make the most sought-after and valuable collectibles in the world more accessible for everyone. We are excited to build upon that by incorporating USDC,” said Dibbs Founder and CEO, Evan Vandenberg. “By accepting cryptocurrency as payment for the first time, we’re able to offer our collectors even more flexibility and convenience. With Circle, Dibbs collectors benefit from technology that seamlessly connects the traditional financial system with many of the world’s leading blockchains. This is another step forward in creating a platform that delivers more options than ever for collectors across the world to fund, grow, and monetize their collections.”

Dibbs enables collectors to buy and sell fractions of physical collectibles in a variety of categories—from sports and gaming trading cards to comic books and more—in real-time. Collectors on Dibbs quickly access and own highly sought after physical collectibles that are authenticated, vaulted, insured, tokenized, and minted into the digital ecosystem by Dibbs. Collectors also reap the benefits of a truly flexible marketplace: instant buying, selling, and liquidity, stable pricing, and transparent fees.

Circle provides payments and financial infrastructure for businesses of all sizes. USDC, one of the world’s fastest-growing, dollar digital assets, stands at more than $54 billion and has supported more than $1.9 trillion in on-chain transactions as of June 2022.

Since launching in 2021, Dibbs has processed millions of dollars across hundreds of thousands of trades. Dibbs is available on iOS, Android, and the web. To join the team, please visit https://jobs.dibbs.io/.

About Dibbs

Dibbs is a real-time, blockchain-enabled marketplace for collectors. Collectors can access and own highly sought after physical collectibles that are authenticated, vaulted, insured, tokenized, and minted into the digital ecosystem by Dibbs. Through this approach, Dibbs ensures physical collectibles maintain relevance in an increasingly digital-first world. Since its launch in 2021, Dibbs has processed millions of dollars across hundreds of thousands of transactions. Dibbs has raised more than $15 million in venture capital from a variety of notable investors, ranging from Amazon, Foundry Group, and Tusk Venture Partners to athletes including Chris Paul, Channing Frye, Skylar Diggins-Smith, DeAndre Hopkins, Kevin Love and Kris Bryant. Based in Los Angeles, Dibbs is available on iOS, Android, and the web. To join the team, please visit https://jobs.dibbs.io/.