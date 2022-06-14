Hong Seng and EoCell plan collaboration on regional manufacturing hub for EV batteries and energy storage solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hong Seng Consolidated Berhad (“Hong Seng” or “the Group”) announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with EoCell Inc. (“EoCell”) to develop a regional manufacturing hub in Malaysia, to manufacture batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV) and progress to energy storage solutions (“ESS”) which will eventually be supplied to EV manufacturers, assemblers and users in the Southeast Asian region (“Project”).

EoCell, based in Silicon Valley, California, is a research and technology company specializing in the design and development of high-energy nano-silicon anode materials and non-flammable electron technologies for advanced silicon and solid-state batteries. EoCell holds a number of patents in battery technology in the United States, is currently in a collaboration arrangement with Morrow Batteries AS in Norway, and in discussions with a number of tier-1 OEM suppliers to the EV industry and other global battery manufacturers.

On the potential tie-up with EoCell, Hong Seng Group Managing Director Dato’ Seri Teoh Hai Hin said: “EoCell is a next generation battery technology company with a world-class team of battery experts. EoCell engineers have been key contributors to design and manufacturing of PHEV and EV batteries for prestigious brands such as BMW, VW, Audi, Porsche, and Daimler. They are truly pioneers in the electrification movement, and we look forward to working with them to design and develop world-class EV batteries to be produced in our factory. As the world enters into the electrification revolution era, the Group has determined that the MoU is expected to provide a timely opportunity to venture into the EV battery and ESS sector. The global energy storage market has a very bright outlook, with a valuation of USD10.37 billion in 2020 and forecasted to reach USD37.06 billion by 2027. This translates into a CAGR of 19.9% between 2022 and 2027, and the batteries segment is expected to account for the largest share in the energy storage market.”

Dato’ Michael Loh, Chief Executive Officer of EoCell said: “We believe Hong Seng is poised to become one of Southeast Asia’s leading battery producers with a focus on sustainable production facilities powered with clean green energy. We are excited to partner with them to develop their first generation best-in-class battery for the EV market and look forward to collaborating on additional projects with them in the future. The Southeast Asian electrification movement is underway, and Hong Seng has a great strategy to fulfill this upcoming demand. We are excited to enter the Southeast Asian market and participate with Hong Seng’s and Malaysia’s clean energy initiatives.”

According to the MoU signed today, the parties have identified Malaysia as a suitable location to scale up the EV battery and ESS sector to serve the Southeast Asian region. The MoU contemplates that Hong Seng’s main duties will include assisting to identify and propose suitable locations for the Project’s site, propose suitable consultants to undertake the necessary studies and liaise with the Malaysian government to obtain incentives and necessary authorisations. Meanwhile, EoCell is expected to provide licenses of battery and manufacturing technology for EV batteries, relevant industry and technology knowledge in relation to the implementation of the Project, and expertise in battery production line design and installation. The MoU is non-binding statement of the parties’ current intentions. Over the next 90 days, subject to the negotiation of a mutually acceptable definitive agreement, the parties intend to enter into a joint venture agreement and set up a new joint venture company.

“The Malaysian Government has earmarked clean energy and electric vehicle industries as one of the growth sectors for the country, and as the nation is striving for a greener world and decarbonization by replacing combustion engine vehicles with Electric Vehicles, the demand for battery will experience an exponential growth.

We are confident that the vision to develop Malaysia into the central of battery technology and manufacturing for Southeast Asia will materialise with the Malaysian government’s strong support, the country’s strategic location in the centre of Southeast Asia, and Malaysia’s neutral political position which will be able to encourage bilateral trades among the countries involved,” added Teoh.

About EoCell, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Silicon Valley’s San Jose, EoCell specializes in high-energy nano-silicon anode materials, innovative electrolyte technologies, and advanced graphite, silicon, and solid-state batteries. EoCell has developed an expert battery team from world-wide battery manufacturers with prior high-scale commercialization experience working with tier-1 automotive OEMs.