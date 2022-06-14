Securonix and Snowflake Expand Partnership with Zscaler Integration to Accelerate Threat Detection and Response at Cloud Scale

ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen SIEM and XDR, today announced a new joint technology integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and cloud security leader, Zscaler. The integration allows security teams to accelerate threat detection and response at cloud scale, and further enables enterprises to protect their security environments. This new technology integration builds on the success of integration with Snowflake’s new Cybersecurity workload, bringing Securonix’s industry-leading capabilities directly to customers’ existing Snowflake accounts through a connected application model. Snowflake Ventures also recently invested in the company to further eliminate security data silos for joint customers. Securonix will debut the new integration and participate in several speaking sessions at Snowflake Summit 2022 in Las Vegas, June 13-16.

“We’re experiencing unprecedented market traction and our multifaceted partnership with Snowflake is a major reason why,” said Nitin Agale, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Securonix. “Data volumes have exploded with accelerated cloud transformation and leading enterprises and managed service providers demand threat detection and response at cloud scale to secure against cyberattacks. By bringing our new joint solution to market, we will continue to set the standard for cloud-native security analytics and operations.”

Securonix’s new cloud-to-cloud integration with Zscaler allows Securonix to query security event logs aggregated by Zscaler, which are stored in Snowflake for long-term retention and search. Joint customers have the ability to search this data on-demand from the Securonix Spotter UI for investigation and reporting needs. This enhances the functionality of Securonix Integration with Cybersecurity workload and allows customers to achieve advanced threat detection and response, without the cost and technical limitations of traditional SIEM solutions.

"The Zscaler integration with Securonix and Snowflake helps customers effectively investigate and hunt for threats across their infrastructure," said Amit Raikar, VP of Technology Alliances, Zscaler. "We are excited to be a part of the technology ecosystem that Securonix and Snowflake are building to help customers secure their users and assets."

“The mutual success that we have enjoyed with Securonix will only increase as we expand our partnership with security leaders like Zscaler,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake. “With Snowflake’s Cybersecurity workload, we can deliver best of breed security capabilities with connected applications partners like Securonix to help joint customers gain visibility and behavior analytics at cloud scale.”

As a major sponsor of the Snowflake Summit 2022, Securonix participation includes:

Join Securonix at Booth #813 to learn more about Securonix, Snowflake and Zscaler solution, and please visit here.

About Securonix

Securonix is redefining threat detection and response for today’s hybrid cloud, data-driven enterprise. Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, XDR and SOAR are powered by the most advanced analytics and built on a scalable, flexible cloud-native architecture. Securonix leverages behavioral analytics technology that pioneered the UEBA category to reduce noise, prioritize high fidelity alerts, and enable fast and precise response to insider and cyber threats. For more information visit www.securonix.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 506 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of April 30, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so that customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest inline cloud security platform. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.