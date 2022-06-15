Levi Strauss & Co. names Amisha Jain to lead South Asia-Middle East and Africa.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced the appointment of a new leader in its commercial organization. Amisha Jain has been named as the company’s new senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA).

She will be responsible for leading the company’s operations in SAMEA and ensuring that the geography continues to drive expansion and growth, contributing to the company’s success in Asia and around the globe.

Jain brings more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries including physical and digital retail, consumer goods and technology and a strong track record of leading profitable, sustainable growth and transformation initiatives in both multi-national and domestic companies in India to the company.

Most recently, Jain was the chief executive officer at Zivame, India's number one intimate-wear brand and platform where she is known to be a transformational leader and a turnaround specialist. During her tenure there, she scaled the business nine times in three years before the business was acquired by Reliance Group in 2020.

Amisha has an MBA from INSEAD and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. She started her career as an engineer with Motorola Inc. and has held roles across multiple functions including sales, operations and strategy at organizations like McKinsey & Company, Nike and Arvind Group.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic, proven leader to the company,” said Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co. “Amisha’s years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth.”

“I am excited to join LS&Co. and the Levi’s® a brand—one that I have always admired as a consumer and a business leader. The team has had an incredible journey thus far, and I am delighted to be part of this passionate and high-performing group. Together we will strive to take the brand to even greater heights in the region,” said Amisha Jain, senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA), Levi Strauss & Co.

Jain fills this role following the transition of Sanjeev Mohanty in late 2021. Mohanty, the company’s previous senior vice president and managing director of SAMEA, is currently Levi Strauss & Co.’s senior vice president and managing director of the U.S. and Canada.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.