Ready Life, Black-Owned Fintech Aimed at Economic Empowerment, Celebrates Launch, Announces Sponsorship of Denny's Orange Blossom Classic

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ready Life, a new digital banking and payment processing platform designed to make first-time home purchases and small business growth possible for Black consumers, announced Tuesday it would be the presenting sponsor of this year's Denny's Orange Blossom Classic (OBC), a four-day celebration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

" As a Black-owned fintech, our mission is deeply personal. Ready Life is a financial services solution built on the technology of the future to address a problem as old as this country itself: the struggle of Black families to build real generational wealth," Ashley D. Bell, founder and CEO of Ready Life, said. " We're going to make it possible for families to buy their first home no matter their credit and for small businesses to scale their operations no matter their zip code."

When consumers use Ready Life's mobile banking platform to pay their rent on time, members will be able to qualify for a mortgage—no credit score needed. Its payment processing system can lower costs for merchants and minority retail businesses by 80% percent, thanks to its use of blockchain technology.

" When Dr. Bernice King and I founded this company, we understood that we needed the right technology and team. Our world-class board of advisors is comprised of former executives of some of the largest personal finance platforms in the world, including the former CEO and CTO of SoFi and Figure, as well regulatory experts from the Federal Reserve and the White House," Bell added.

Thousands of HBCU students, alumni, and fans will converge in Miami Gardens this Labor Day weekend to watch the match-up of HBCU football and marching band powerhouses Florida A&M University Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers.

" Florida A&M and Jackson State alumni are investors and leaders at Ready Life, so we couldn't envision a better venue to introduce our game-changing platform than this historic rivalry celebrating the best of our community on and off the field," Bell added.

As the presenting sponsor of Denny's Orange Blossom Classic, Ready Life's support helps advance the OBC's mission of empowering the communities they serve.

" We proudly welcome Ready Life to the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic family as our presenting sponsor. Ready Life's mission aligns with our commitment of creating One Big Community by supporting education initiatives and providing an economic infusion into the communities we serve. We are pleased that they have chosen this opportunity to introduce their family of products to the community," stated Kendra Bulluck-Major, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee.

To learn more about how Ready Life is disrupting the financial industry through its initial product offering by providing hyper-personalized data to prove credit worthiness, financial literacy, and wellness programs, visit www.readylife.com.