Celebrating American Culture and the Spirit of Originality, Lee® Sponsors 2022 Bonnaroo® Music & Arts Festival

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--America’s iconic denim and casual apparel brand is ready to jam with one of the country’s best-loved cultural events. Lee® will serve as a category sponsor of the 2022 Bonnaroo® Music & Arts Festival, which runs from June 16-19 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Lee® kicks off its sponsorship tonight with a private cocktail party at the newly opened Soho House in South Nashville’s art district. Set in the Sock Room from 7-10 p.m., the event features a performance by chart-topping sensation, singer-songwriter Tai Verdes, offering an exclusive sneak preview of his upcoming show at Bonnaroo®.

“Live music is back, and we are thrilled to have Tai Verdes creating this special performance,” said Brigid Stevens, global vice-president of marketing, Lee®. “Lee® has always celebrated the originals – those who follow their own path and create their own success – and Tai embodies that persona. His music has a sense of optimism and positivity that the world needs right now.”

Lee® will continue showcasing the spirit of originality at Bonnaroo with a dual presence for attendees and performers. A custom patch station in the backstage area will offer artists and performers unique apparel. Meanwhile in Centeroo, festival goers will make their mark on a one-of-a-kind piece of art: the Original Lee Tree. The tree stands over 12 feet tall by 24 feet wide and is made with more than 900 square feet of scrap Lee® denim. Attendees will help this life-size “blue willow” grow by decorating leaves to be added throughout the festival.

“As a brand woven into music and culture for decades, we are excited to join Bonnaroo as a sponsor of this summer’s festival,” said Stevens. “Bonnaroo is distinguished for spotlighting trailblazing music and art talents from a variety of backgrounds. That diversity aligns with Lee®’s value to serve the many, not the few. We look forward to seeing guests interact with the tree – which offers purpose of providing shade as well as a very engaging experience.”

In addition to these activities, Lee® and Bonnaroo held a national sweepstakes to send 10 lucky guests to the four-day festival, which will spotlight such headliners as Machine Gun Kelly, Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Herbie Hancock, Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks and Tool. The brand also created a special Lee® x Bonnaroo tee, now available for sale on Lee.com.

About Lee®

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American denim and casual apparel brand. Lee®’s collections include a uniquely styled range of jeans, pants, shirts, shorts and jackets for men, women, and boys. Founded by H.D. Lee® and backed by over 130 years of purposeful design and craftsmanship, Lee®'s movement-inspired innovations, versatile styling and superior fit continue to inspire generations of brand loyalists. For more information, please visit www.lee.com.

About Tai Verdes:

Three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Tai Verdes was an essential worker at a Los Angeles store, posting videos of his songs on TikTok. His breakout single, “Stuck in the Middle,” soon took flight hitting #1 on Spotify’s US viral chart. Since its release in late May 2020, it has since been viewed more than 3 billion times and was hailed by The New York Times as one of the “Best Songs of 2020.” His debut album, TV, achieved #3 Billboard Heatseekers album and #5 Spotify debut album.

Verdes’ follow-up single, “A-O-K,” has amassed over 1.3 million TikTok creations, earning him #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart. It landed at #12 at Top 40 Pop Radio and #34 on the Billboard Hot 100. Tai has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The TODAY Show, as well as Lollapalooza 2021 and will perform at Bonnaroo 2022.

TAI VERDES: INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER