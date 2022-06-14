Corvias Exceeds Economic Impact and Community Engagement Goals

Through its Clean Water Partnership with Prince George’s County to treat stormwater and reduce pollutants entering the Chesapeake Bay watershed, Corvias has exceeded its goals for utilization of local, targeted disadvantaged subcontractor development. (Photo: Business Wire)

LARGO, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias has exceeded goals for utilization of local, targeted disadvantaged subcontractor development as part of its Clean Water Partnership with Prince George’s County to meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Clean Water requirements to treat stormwater and reduce pollutants entering the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Reporting from first quarter 2022 reflects current performance of:

4,000+ impervious acres treated to manage runoff that otherwise could have polluted streams, wetlands, lakes and the Chesapeake Bay.

$175 million in subcontracts to qualified local and disadvantaged, minority business enterprises.

“Our community-based model is founded on training and working with small, local and minority-owned businesses, enabling them to participate in projects that provide benefits to the environment, the community and likewise to their business as an opportunity for long-term sustainability,” said Shawn Kerachsky, managing director of infrastructure solutions for Corvias.

The Partnership is exceeding project goals for engagement, including achievement of:

79% county-based, small, women, and minority owned business participation, exceeding a 40% goal

76% local business participation, exceeding a 50% goal

63% resident participation, exceeding a 51% goal

“The Clean Water Partnership is committed to removing barriers that could otherwise prevent local small, disadvantaged businesses from participating,” Kerachsky added. “We work together to provide training, internships, and other growth opportunities so that our subcontractors have the ability to succeed on this project and importantly, to foster competitive, sustainable businesses.”

“To date, Corvias has supported more than 250 green infrastructure projects across more than 50 local municipalities nationwide,” Kerachsky said. “This includes more than $200 million in low-cost public financing for our local government partners and approximately $20 million in grant funding for these critical and ongoing community infrastructure improvements.”

Reduced Pollutants

According to an April 5, 2022, memorandum(1) from the EPA’s Office of Water, 58 percent of the nation’s rivers and streams and 45 percent of domestic lakes have excess levels of phosphorus. The agency also estimates that about two-thirds of the nation’s coastal area and more than one-third of the nation’s estuaries are impaired by such nutrients, which in excess can contribute to harmful algae blooms, areas of low oxygen known as “dead zones,” and high levels of nitrates that contaminate waters used for recreation, drinking water, wildlife, pets and livestock, and aquatic life, while also damaging the local economy in many communities.

Just Completed: Briers Mill Run Stream and Bridge Project

Located in New Carrollton, Maryland, the Briers Mill Stream and Bridge Project, which extends 170 linear feet, was completed in May 2022 as part of the Clean Water Partnership. The stream, which discharges into the Anacostia River, was fully restored with native plantings to prevent erosion and to sustain future extreme weather events.

The site work also included revitalization of key walkways and construction of an ADA-compliant pedestrian bridge, with about 95+ percent of the project completed by locally-based small businesses. In addition, 75+ percent of the work was accomplished by Prince George’s County residents.

Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: https://www.corvias.com/.

The Clean Water Partnership

The Prince George’s County and Corvias Community-Based Public-Private Partnership (CBP3), also called the Clean Water Partnership (CWP), is an agreement between County government and the private sector to retrofit over 4,000 acres of impervious surfaces using green stormwater infrastructure. This community-focused program works to address the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay, while simultaneously focusing on the needs of Prince George’s County residents and local businesses. The CWP has received national recognition from the White House and EPA, as well as the National Resource Defense Council as a successful and innovative approach to better infrastructure.

(1) https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-announces-strategy-protect-water-quality-accelerating-nutrient-pollution