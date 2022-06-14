KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to VCP RRL ABS II, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by VCP RRL ABS II, LLC. (“VCP RRL II”), a securitization backed by a portfolio of recurring revenue and middle market corporate loans.

VCP RRL ABS II, LLC is a $370.0 million securitization managed by Vista Credit Partners, LLC (“Vista” or the “Collateral Manager”), an affiliate of Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC. The securitization consists of $75.0 million of Class A-1 variable funding notes, $207.2 million of Class A-2 fixed-rate notes, $38.8 million of Class B fixed-rate notes, $50.0 million of Class C fixed-rate notes (collectively the “rated Notes”), and $74.0 million of subordinated notes, which expect to receive payments from a portfolio of recurring revenue loans (“RRLs”) and middle market loans (“MMLs”).

Vista’s recurring revenue lending strategy focuses on first-lien senior secured loans to enterprise software companies with a minimum level of recurring revenue and low loan-to-value ratios. Despite the low level of earnings, the obligors in the portfolio usually have strong liquidity profiles and loan covenants. The overall K-WARF of the portfolio is 3809, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment between B- and CCC+. The portfolio presented to KBRA contains exposures to 30 obligors with 77.2% of the par exposure to the RRLs. There may be pressure on portfolio credit quality due to macroeconomic conditions. As such, the portfolio’s K-WARF may increase in the near-term which KBRA considered in its analysis.

Vista Credit Partners is an investment adviser established in 2013 as a financing partner for enterprise software businesses. As a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners (‘VEP’), VEP provides accounting, operational and administrative services to VCP. The collateral manager will also leverage the VEP platform, including its investment professionals and other resources. Founded in 2000, VEP has $86 billion in capital under management as of December 2021, with $6.5 billion in credit.

KBRA’s preliminary ratings on the Class A-1, A-2 and B Notes consider the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date. KBRA does not rate the Class C or Subordinated notes. KBRA’s ratings do not address the payment of subordinated step-up interest due, if any, on the applicable rated Notes after the payment date occurring in July 2025 (the Anticipated Repayment Date (“ARD”)).

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology, and the ESG Global Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

