Avalon Healthcare Solutions’ Client BCBS of South Carolina Adds CDx Diagnostics as In-Network Lab.

SUFFERN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDx Diagnostics, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with laboratory benefits management provider Avalon Healthcare Solutions, Inc. of Tampa, Fla. The agreement means that CDx will be an in-network specialty anatomic pathology laboratory of Avalon client BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, and builds on Avalon’s positive medical policy for CDx’s proprietary diagnostic platform, WATS3D.

Short for wide-area transepithelial sampling with three-dimensional analysis, WATS3D utilizes enhanced tissue acquisition, 3D imaging with AI-powered analysis, and expert pathologists to reliably detect Barrett’s esophagus (BE) and esophageal dysplasia. Effectively immediately, the agreement makes WATS3D available to the 565,000 members of BCBS of South Carolina with all commercial and Medicare Advantage plans.

“At CDx, we’re driven to empower physicians to preempt esophageal cancer and improve patient lives,” said Bill Huffnagle, CEO of CDx Diagnostics. “This new agreement with Avalon brings modern, proven diagnostic technology to more than half a million more members. We will work together to bring this potentially lifesaving technology to additional payors and the members they serve.”

WATS3D technology helps clinicians overcome the limitations associated with traditional upper endoscopy screening and surveillance methods, by combining a specially designed brush, unique 3D imaging powered by AI, and a team of trained GI pathologists. In large multicenter clinical studies, WATS3D has been found to significantly increase the detection rate of BE and esophageal dysplasia, both treatable precursors to esophageal cancer, one of the fastest growing and most fatal cancers in the United States.

About CDx Diagnostics

CDx Diagnostics’ mission of Empowering Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time is accomplished through a proprietary diagnostic platform. This combination of technology synthesizes computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology and three-dimensional cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and more reliably than prior methods. CDx tests require only a few minutes of practice time, are highly cost effective, widely reimbursed, and address a recognized critical gap in the current diagnostic standard of care. Routine clinical use of CDx testing has detected thousands of cancers and precancerous conditions that otherwise would have been missed in time for effective treatment. CDx Diagnostics is a Galen Partners portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com.