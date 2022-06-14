StreamSets Launches First Enterprise-Grade Transformation Engine Built on Snowpark

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StreamSets, the provider of the industry’s first DataOps Platform, today announced the general availability of the newest engine in the StreamSets DataOps Platform, StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake. The new engine provides a unique combination of power and ease-of-use for data engineers to build, operate and monitor smart data pipelines for the Snowflake Data Cloud

“The Transformer for Snowflake engine is a prime example of how Snowpark is broadening the depth of use cases on the Data Cloud,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “By pairing the powerful extensibility of Snowpark with StreamSets’ smart data pipelines, we are extending the Data Cloud to ELT and advanced transformation use cases.”

StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake is the newest engine in the StreamSets DataOps platform delivering advanced data transformation functionality on Snowflake, natively. Transformer for Snowflake an enterprise-grade transformation engine built on Snowpark, combining the power and extensibility of the Snowflake Data Cloud with the data integration capabilities of StreamSets. This new engine combined with StreamSets existing capabilities for batch, streaming, and change data capture (CDC) aims to cover the full lifecycle of modern cloud data engineering use cases.

StreamSets is a Snowflake Premier Technology Partner, Snowpark Accelerated, and Snowflake Ready partner. The company has seen early traction in partnership with the launch of Snowpark. The new engine extends the powerful functionality of the Data Cloud and allows data engineers to go beyond SQL to express powerful data transformation logic with the StreamSets DataOps Platform to conform and cleanse data.

“Data collection and transformation is a critical component of the digital backbone, especially in hybrid and multi-cloud environments” said Girish Pancha, CEO of StreamSets. “Transformer for Snowflake offers a scalable and powerful engine for complex native transformations in the Snowflake Data Cloud removing the technical debt enterprises experience moving data across cloud systems.”

Transformer for Snowflake is available today. Sign up is available at http://www.streamsets.com/trysnowpark.

About StreamSets

At StreamSets, a Software AG company, our mission is to ensure data engineering teams thrive in today's world of constant change. We do this by embedding the DataOps philosophy of "continuous data for the connected enterprise" into the StreamSets DataOps Platform. StreamSets empowers data engineers to build, run, monitor, and manage smart data pipelines for the modern data ecosystem.

To learn more, visit www.streamsets.com