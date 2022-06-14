Arc Partners With Stripe to Launch Arc Treasury, the First Digitally Native and Vertically Integrated Deposit Account, Enabling Software Startups to Instantly Access and Deploy $300M+ in Arc Advance Funding

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arc, the full-service finance platform for startups, today announced the launch of Arc Treasury. Built in partnership with Stripe, Arc Treasury combines all of the flexibility of an API-driven solution with the native functionality of a consumer app, delivering all the financial services startups need without the drawbacks of legacy financial institutions. For the first time, startups can seamlessly tap into their future revenue streams to access non-dilutive capital, deposit these funds, and instantly deploy spend to drive growth—all via one fully integrated digital platform.

Arc was founded with the belief that premium startups deserve a premium non-dilutive and non-debt funding alternative, along with financial tools to scale faster, on their terms and without restriction. Arc Treasury expands the company’s suite of full-service financial tools, including Arc Advance, which enables founders to convert future revenue into upfront capital, and Arc Runway, which helps startups analyze their net cash burn and efficiently deploy their capital to maximize their runway.

“Time is the scarcest resource for startups. In an ecosystem where speed is a competitive advantage, Arc delivers on all fronts. With the launch of Arc Treasury, startups can now instantly borrow, save, and spend all in one comprehensive digitally native platform. This innovation underscores Arc’s and Stripe’s joint commitment to solve the unique challenges of high growth software startups,” said Don Muir, Co-Founder and CEO of Arc. “Arc Treasury is another extension of our mission to help startups grow and compete in today’s constantly evolving environment.”

“We know all too well the challenges startups face when it comes to funding. That’s why we're excited to support Arc as they build new and innovative financial offerings with Stripe's Banking-as-a-Service APIs,” said Denise Ho, Head of Product for Banking-as-a-Service at Stripe. “Arc Treasury is a great example of the kind of innovation today's high-performing startups need."

Historically, early-stage and high-growth software companies turned to venture capital and occasionally venture debt to fund their growth. These offline financial instruments left startups with restrictive provisions that limited their ownership, control, operating flexibility and, ultimately, their growth. Arc provides software founders with the digitally native tools they need to fuel their growth without debt or dilution. Arc’s machine-learning-enhanced underwriting technology offers startups up to $300M+ in funding in under 48 hours by tapping into their future recurring revenue to finance their operating expenses.

Since launching in 2021, Arc has deployed tens of millions of dollars in non-dilutive funding to high-growth software startups and has achieved 100% month-over-month growth. To join the 700+ startups already on the Arc platform and see if you qualify for financing, visit https://app.arc.tech/.

About Arc

Arc is the full-service finance platform for software startups, providing founders with the customized financial products they deserve. Founded in 2021, Arc is on a mission to help startups grow by converting future revenue into upfront capital at the click of a button. The company is based in San Francisco and is funded by NFX, Bain Capital Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Torch Capital, and Y Combinator, among others. To learn more, visit www.arc.tech.