RFG Advisory Enters into Collaboration with CreoValo, the Industry's First Outsourced Investment Bank Referral Service for Independent Wealth Advisors and Business Owners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory "RFG", an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent advisors, has entered into a collaboration with CreoValo, the industry's first outsourced investment bank referral service for independent wealth advisors and their business owner clients. The announcement coincided with a special guest appearance during a limited live stream of the RFG Masterclass series on May 24th.

CreoValo provides a database of 6,000+ professionals to help advisors find the appropriate investment bankers to introduce to their clients. CreoValo helps private-company owners whose businesses' revenue is between $10 million and $1 billion identify investment bankers who can help them meet their growth goals and navigate corporate finance conversations and transactions.

CreoValo was founded by two investment banking veterans – John Stewart and David Vorhoff. Stewart founded Merrill Lynch's Private Sales Referral Network ("PSRN"), which led to hundreds of successful M&A referrals leading to over $15 billion in AUM added to the platform. Vorhoff also co-founded Fintag, a financial technology company, where he currently serves as Chairman of the Board.

The company’s proprietary database of investment banks and transactions and individually vetted investment bankers allows the team to find the appropriate firm for virtually every investment banking transaction a business owner could pursue. Part of the CreoValo strategy is helping business owners determine if the time is right for a transaction as well as what is the right transaction to pursue. The CreoValo team will introduce appropriate banker(s) based on several criteria, including transaction size, industry, location, and reputation.

"We're excited to offer this groundbreaking new collaboration at RFG," said RFG Advisory CEO Bobby White. "John and David have developed a highly innovative approach at CreoValo enabling our advisors to tap into a vetted network of investment banks, institutional knowledge and relationships not found anywhere else. CreoValo gives new meaning to what it means to create value for clients and be a disruptive force in the financial services industry."

CreoValo is Latin for "creating value" – a mission that drives the company forward. CreoValo sees itself as an institutional solution that can help independent advisors compete with wirehouses and large banks for the high-net-worth business owner.

"We're thrilled to announce that we are partnering with CreoValo to help our Advisors deliver impactful resources to their entrepreneurial clients," said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. “Additionally we recognize that our Advisors can tap an exciting growth engine working with business owner prospects. That is what we call a honey hole for Advisors.”

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.