Kroll Appoints Patience Marime-Ball as Senior Advisor to Kroll’s ESG Advisory Services Committee

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, announced today Patience Marime-Ball will be a Senior Advisor to Kroll’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Advisory Services Committee. Kroll provides an extensive range of advisory support and technology solutions to address growing ESG challenges, create sustainable value and growth, and effectively manage risk. Marime-Ball will play a critical role advising Kroll and its clients on how to drive meaningful changes that will help benefit people and the planet.

“We’re excited to welcome Patience as a new Senior Advisor to Kroll on ESG,” said Jake Silverman, Chief Executive Officer at Kroll. “Patience has made notable contributions with championing gender equity and developing investment initiatives that strengthen and empower women and girls. She will be an invaluable advisor and thought leader working closely with the Kroll team to help us enhance our ESG offerings; and for our clients as a resource to advise on strategies that help them enhance ESG within their investment programs.”

Marime-Ball brings over 20 years of investment experience across the capital markets spanning debt and equity financing, large scale infrastructure, distressed assets and venture funding. She is the founder and CEO of Women of the World Endowment (WoWE), an investment nonprofit focused on centralizing women as economic, environmental, and social changemakers while delivering market-rate, risk adjusted returns and impact at scale.

“I’m honored to be appointed as a Senior Advisor to Kroll,” said Patience Marime-Ball, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Women of the World Endowment. “Boardrooms and executive teams have an enormous role to play in fueling change through closing gender and racial disparities. To beat these challenges, we need to have the tough conversations and companies need to develop the right holistic policies and programs that benefit everyone, including women. I look forward to working with the Kroll team and its diverse clients and partners across all industries.”

Previously, as International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) Principal Investment Officer and Global Head of Banking, Marime-Ball developed the Banking on Women platform and designed the IFC’s Global Trade Liquidity Program. She co-developed the first-ever Gender Bond issued on the Uridashi market and co-structured, alongside Goldman Sachs, a USD 600 million debt fund that has deployed USD 1.7 billion in loans to women entrepreneurs to-date. In addition, she serves on the Boards of MIO Partners and Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: IQMD). She is a member of Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s AIM Impact Advisory Committee and serves on the Investment Committee of Align Impact. She also serves on several advisory committees including, As You Sow’s Prison Free Funds and Racial Justice Initiative as well as Emerging Sun LLC, a company she co-founded in 2005. Marime-Ball holds a JD from the Pritzker School of Law and an MBA from Kellogg at Northwestern University. She is the co-author of The XX Edge: Unlocking Higher Returns and Lower Risk.

