Betacom Accelerates Private 5G Network Adoption in US in Partnership with Google Cloud

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wireless pioneer Betacom, an enabler of Industry 4.0 through private 5G wireless networks, today announced its selection by Google Cloud to accelerate delivery of private 5G networks in the U.S. through its newly announced private networks solution portfolio, built on Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) Edge. This joint effort will accelerate enterprise deployment of technologies that power Industry 4.0.

“Betacom has deep experience in wireless networking design and deployment, and we are enthusiastic about its participation in our new private networks solutions portfolio on Google Distributed Cloud Edge,” said Tanuj Raja, Global Director, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Private 5G networks are critical to innovation in the United States and our joint efforts to streamline their delivery will ensure that companies of all sizes have access to high-quality solutions.”

Betacom 5GaaS, a fully-managed, end-to-end private wireless service, gives U.S. enterprises access to cost-effective, high-performance 5G networks, with network management delivered via its cloud-based Security and Service Operations Center (SSOC) built on Zero Trust design principles. The company has a long and successful history of building wireless infrastructure for mid-to-large enterprises and the expertise to meet the private wireless needs of the manufacturing, airlines and warehousing sectors.

Betacom networks are deployed in close collaboration with Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides 5G radio access networks, and Druid Software, which provides the 5G core software. Airspan’s end-to-end Open RAN (Radio Access Network) solution is at the forefront of CBRS shared spectrum connectivity and was the first in the U.S. to have its 5G CBRS small cells certified by the Federal Communications Commission. Druid Software’s Raemis 5G core is a 3GPP compliant 5G/4G core network designed specifically for critical enterprise communications requiring variable scalability. The platform is differentiated by its ability to prioritize and “slice” devices while providing them with a guaranteed quality of service.

“Google has been at the forefront of shared spectrum access in the United States from the very beginning, and has a strong leadership position in the development and deployment of Google Distributed Cloud Edge across the globe,” said Johan Bjorklund, CEO of Betacom. “We are pleased to be one of the initial partners that Google Cloud is working closely with to deliver its new private networks solutions portfolio on Google Distributed Cloud Edge, and look forward to working with our joint customers to support their Industry 4.0 initiatives.”

About Betacom

Betacom offers the first fully managed private 5G network, building on its long history as a wireless infrastructure provider to AT&T, T Mobile, and Verizon. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has regional offices throughout the country. Having completed more than 800 large-scale design and deployment projects, Betacom inspires confidence among their customers who have worked closely with them to meet their pressing high-performance connectivity needs. Its private 5G wireless service is the first managed service of its kind in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.betacom.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.