Waitr Widens Delivery Options, Adds Top Convenience Store 7-Eleven

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new national collaboration with 7-Eleven, one of the nation’s top brands and most popular convenience stores.

The new collaboration with 7-Eleven provides more delivery options for its customers, adding a national convenience store to its services to go along with restaurant and grocery delivery. The agreement calls for Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, to deliver from more than 700 7-Eleven locations.

“The addition of 7-Eleven to our platform represents the newest example of our ongoing commitment to expand into new delivery verticals,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “This partnership creates a new level of convenience for our customers. Effective immediately, we will be able to deliver your favorite food and snacks from hundreds of 7-Eleven locations directly to you.”

Waitr operates in over 1,000 cities in the United States and has more than 26,000 restaurants on its platform. Just last year, the company launched in over 90 new cities and widened its areas of service in the on-demand delivery sector.

“We’re excited to reach and serve our customers on Waitr with what they want – when, where and how they want it,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Raghu Mahadevan. “We look forward to bringing fan-favorite 7-Eleven products – like ice cold Slurpee drinks, hot pizza or ice cream– to even more customers across the country.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2022, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

About 7‑Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven® stores, 7‑Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7‑Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7‑Eleven.com.