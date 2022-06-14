ALTR’s New Policy Automation Engine Reduces Time Spent Managing Data Access from Months to Minutes

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALTR, innovator of complete data control and protection solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, with the release of its new policy automation engine for managing data access controls in Snowflake and beyond. This industry-leading solution allows data engineers and architects to set up data access policies in minutes, manage ongoing updates to data permissions, and handle data access requests through ALTR’s own no-code platform for data policy management.

According to Paul Gancz, Partner Solutions Architect, Snowflake, “ALTR makes it even easier for customers to apply Snowflake’s native data governance features through the use of automation.”

ALTR employs Snowflake’s built-in Data Classification and Object Tagging to automate access policy enforcement on sensitive data types such as email or social security numbers, avoiding time-consuming updates when new data is added. In addition to Snowflake, ALTR integrates with all metadata tag sources including leading data catalog solutions, extending automation of appropriate data governance policies and data privacy and security features, including data masking, rate limits, and tokenization across the enterprise data ecosystem – delivering a single policy engine to control and protect data wherever it lives.

Snowflake users can access the ALTR free plan via Snowflake Partner Connect and easily upgrade to the transparently priced Enterprise plan within the product. Also, just announced, ALTR will soon make a version of its product built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework available on Snowflake Marketplace and deployable within the consumer’s own Snowflake account, giving Snowflake DBAs and admins a simple, SQL-based interface to easily scale ALTR data governance and security across multiple, disparate databases.

ALTR customers from those charged with implementing data policies to those responsible for ensuring data stays secure are already recognizing the benefits automation delivers.

“Snowflake has a lot of built-in functionality, and everything that I would have attempted to do with custom stored procedures, ALTR had already automated. What would have otherwise taken weeks or months to set up and maintain manually, I was able to complete in hours,” said Chris Domenech, Cloud Architect, ALTR customer TDECU. “On top of that, ALTR is already in Snowflake Partner Connect so that makes the integration extremely easy. With ALTR, we’re able to protect the data as soon as we know what we want to protect.”

“Because our data team will be able to automate governance controls and protections with ALTR, not only will processes be less open to human error, thereby reducing risk, we will also save time across the board, increasing productivity and allowing us to focus on analyzing data and delivering the best possible experiences for our members,” said Devshree Golecha, VP of Data, TDECU.

Join us at Snowflake Summit June 13 – 16, 2022 to hear Ms. Golecha and James Beecham, CTO, ALTR discuss how ALTR helped enable TDECU’s secure journey to the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Further demonstrating its value to the financial services industry, ALTR has been awarded the Snowflake Financial Service Competency badge for its data control and security solution in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud. The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022 rewards and validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem.

“Snowflake and ALTR’s partnership is reimagining what’s possible with data, helping joint customers create new revenue streams and collaborate across the data economy while maintaining security and governance standards,” said Rinesh Patel, Global Industry GTM Lead, Financial Services, Snowflake. “ALTR’s Financial Services Competency badge is a testament to their expertise and continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world’s data to drive the future of financial services forward.”

“Our latest release continues our commitment to providing the easiest possible data control and protection to Snowflake customers,” said Dave Sikora, CEO, ALTR. “Just like other solutions in the data ecosystem help save data engineers time, such as ETL providers helping build data pipelines, ALTR’s policy automation engine takes the burden of governing and protecting data in Snowflake off data engineers so they can get back to delivering insight and value.”

About ALTR

ALTR is the only automated policy enforcement and data security solution that allows you to easily control and protect sensitive data to minimize risks sooner and unlock value faster. Hundreds of companies and thousands of users leverage ALTR’s platform to gain unparalleled visibility into data usage, automate and control data access, and secure data with patented rate limiting and tokenization-as-a-service, all in minutes instead of months. ALTR’s database integrations and partner ecosystem enable on-premises-to-cloud protection and a single solution for enterprise-wide data governance and security. To learn more, please visit ALTR.com. To start with the ALTR Free plan today, sign up here.