 Fresenius Kabi Expands RFID Compatibility to Improve Hospital Inventory Management

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi announced today that its growing +RFID™ portfolio of radio frequency tagged medications is now compatible with AmerisourceBergen’s medication tray solution. AmerisourceBergen is a global health care company and one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the United States. AmerisourceBergen’s medication tray solution is designed to help hospitals improve medication inventory visibility and tracking using advanced Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

“There is tremendous value in embracing technology advancements such as RFID in health care,” said Angie Lindsey, vice president of Marketing at Fresenius Kabi USA. “RFID technology allows hospitals to better store and track medications, and that’s important for patient safety. Our portfolio of +RFID medicines leverages the power of data to also help reduce the risk of manual data entry errors. The compatibility between our medications and AmerisourceBergen’s medication tray solution is an important step in continuing to streamline the management of medication throughout the hospital.”

Fresenius Kabi +RFID medications feature a high-performance RAIN RFID tag embedded in the label that contains relevant data hospitals rely on to immediately identify, locate and manage their inventory. Necessary product information, including the NDC code, expiration date, lot number and serial number, is accessible from the tag, which can now be read by AmerisourceBergen’s medication tray solution.

AmerisourceBergen’s medication tray technology is an automated solution for kit and tray inventory management which minimizes complexity by tracking dispensed products, flagging expiration dates, and locating products in the event of a recall.

“AmerisourceBergen commends Fresenius Kabi for supporting the RAIN RFID technology and sharing our vision to increase the utilization of RFID technology in the health care industry by removing barriers to adoption. That is why we designed our system to read any RAIN RFID tags, whether originating from AmerisourceBergen, a manufacturer or another solution provider,” said Dustin Roller, vice president of Innovation Product Development at AmerisourceBergen. “The compatibility between our medication tray solution and Fresenius Kabi +RFID products demonstrates our shared commitment to this vision, which will allow health care providers to put their energy toward improving patient care.”

AmerisourceBergen joins IntelliGuard and Healthcare Logistics in its compatibility with Fresenius Kabi +RFID products that utilize GS1's Electronic Product CodeTM (EPC) Tag Data Standard which can help achieve interoperability, enhance patient safety and supply chain visibility for health care.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion, and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 42,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.