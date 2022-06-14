Canto Unveils Media Delivery Cloud to Directly Connect Digital Assets Across E-commerce and Web Platforms

Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today released Media Delivery Cloud, a new solution that enables customers to directly connect images from their Canto library to their website, e-commerce platform and other content distribution platform. With Media Delivery Cloud, companies can deliver images in real time at a global scale – reducing duplicate work between creative and web teams, eliminating the need to create and store duplicate assets, while optimizing web load times.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today released Media Delivery Cloud, a new solution that enables customers to directly connect images from their Canto library to their website, e-commerce platform and other content distribution platform. With Media Delivery Cloud, companies can deliver images in real time at a global scale – reducing duplicate work between creative and web teams, eliminating the need to create and store duplicate assets, while optimizing web load times.

“ Global brands need to move at break-neck speed to win customers in the e-commerce-first era, and any disruption in the digital asset supply chain can impact customer experience and sales,” said Canto CEO Jack McGannon. “ Media Delivery Cloud helps marketers, creatives and developers reduce friction across teams and deliver personalized marketing at scale.”

By publishing assets directly to e-commerce and web, Media Delivery Cloud enables brands to accelerate their digital asset supply chain and ensure consistency across markets. Media Delivery Cloud enables brands to:

Automate publication of digital assets directly from your Canto library to your website or e-commerce platform

View locally hosted content from servers close to users, with faster page load times and a better end-user experience

Remove duplication and cut down on storage costs by displaying a single asset in different formats

Auto-resize and crop imagery in the formats needed, removing the burden on creative teams

“ With today’s digitally-savvy consumers, our e-commerce platform has to perform consistently across our global markets to stay competitive,” said Johannes Binner, head of digitalisation at Schwalbe. “ Canto’s Media Delivery Cloud has streamlined the delivery of assets across all our web properties and enables fast load times. If we need to make changes to an asset, Media Delivery Cloud removes the tedious, manual process of updating our platform and ensures customers are interacting with a consistent brand experience, no matter where they are located.”

For more information on Media Delivery Cloud, visit http://canto.com/product/media-delivery-cloud/.

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM) software, with customers that include many of today’s top brands. This simple yet intuitive solution gives organizations a visual way to centralize, organize and share all their digital brand assets, empowering them to save valuable time and gain a competitive edge. Canto’s DAM solution has wide applicability to a variety of industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, hospitality, nonprofit, healthcare, food and beverage, technology and more. Canto’s corporate headquarters is in San Francisco, with offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.canto.com.