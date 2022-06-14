Sverica Capital Management Announces Investment in SG Homecare

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”), a private equity investment firm, announced today that it has made a strategic investment in SG Homecare (“SG Homecare” or the “Company”).

Founded in 2001, SG Homecare is a leading provider of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (“DMEPOS”) to home-based patients throughout the California market. The Company provides a full suite of DMEPOS products and services, enabling SG to be a one-stop-shop for all their patients’ needs. The Company is a pioneer in using capitated contracts in the DMEPOS space, serving a wide range of payors and risk-bearing provider groups, acting as a value-added partner to these organizations as they seek to provide high-quality care for their home-based patient populations.

“After an exhaustive search for the right growth partner, I determined that Sverica and SG shared the same values and commitment to patient care. We look forward to the opportunity to grow and expand our footprint in the healthcare space,” said Thomas (“Randy”) Rowley, Founder and CEO of SG Homecare. Rowley will continue to lead the Company, while Gregg Osenkowski, Partner at Sverica, and Doug Patrican, Vice President at Sverica, will join SG Homecare’s Board of Directors as part of the transaction.

“We were drawn to SG Homecare because of the Company’s relentless focus on customer service, breadth of product offering, and leadership in risk-sharing payment models with payors and at-risk physician groups. As the number of physician groups taking full risk increases nationwide, we believe models such as SG Homecare will be an attractive alternative to legacy fee-for-service,” said Gregg Osenkowski, Partner at Sverica.

Doug Patrican, Vice President at Sverica, added “SG Homecare’s dedication to the highest quality patient care sets the Company apart and has driven exceptional customer satisfaction across the Company’s payor and provider base.”

About SG Homecare

For over 20 years, SG Homecare has been a leading provider of durable medical equipment, disposable medical supplies, respiratory therapies and oxygen, custom and power mobility, orthotics and prosthetics, and enteral nutrition for patients throughout California. The Company’s broad product offering enables them to meet the DMEPOS needs of nearly all home-based patients and serve as a one-stop-shop for their payor and provider partners. For the last two decades the Company has pioneered the use of capitated arrangements in the DMEPOS space in the California market, providing full alignment with their customers while delivering the highest quality patient care. The Company is based in Tustin, CA with locations throughout the state. For more information, please visit www.sgdme.com.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in, and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since its inception, Sverica has followed a “business builder” approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal time and resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbook to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit https://sverica.com.