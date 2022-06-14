Five Additional PGA TOUR Golfers Join DemandScience as Brand Ambassadors

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced five new brand ambassador relationships with PGA TOUR golfers. The company now has partnerships with 15 elite professional golfers from North America and Europe.

The ambassadors use DemandScience-branded yardage books during play as they determine their best competitive moves. This aligns with the company’s mission to provide decision makers with the right information at the right time, and DemandScience’s commitment to the sport of golf, which includes being named the “Official B2B Sales Pipeline Generation Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” in February.

DemandScience’s newest ambassadors include Corey Conners, Lanto Griffin, James Hahn, Sam Ryder and Cameron Young. With the addition of Conners, ranked #30 in the world, and Young, ranked #31 in the world, the DemandScience team now has 10 percent of the top 50 world-ranked players. Others include Matt Fitzpatrick (#18), Shane Lowry (#24) and Keegan Bradley (#47).

“Like DemandScience, I believe in the impact data can have on performance. I love math and science and know that using data and analysis as part of my decision-making on the golf course has been a key to success,” said Corey Conners, a native of Listowel, Ontario, Canada – two hours northwest of DemandScience’s Toronto offices.

Since turning pro in 2015, Canadian-born Conners has been a mainstay on the PGA TOUR. Scoring his first win at the 2019 Valero Texas Open, he has climbed the ladder at the Masters with three top 10 finishes since 2020. Conners holds a Bachelor of Science from Kent State University, where he majored in Actuarial Mathematics.

“We’re honored to have such a talented and distinguished team of brand ambassadors help us show that accurate information, insights and analytics can power success,” said DemandScience Chair and CEO Peter Cannone. “The PGA TOUR audience is the most valuable in sports, and now millions of fans have the opportunity to see our players using data in DemandScience-branded yardage books as they compete.”

As an Official Marketing Partner of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, the company sponsors the Wind Gauge and will sponsor PinPoint Greens beginning in August during NBC Sports and Golf Channel coverage. The company also has a presence in programming throughout PGA TOUR media properties and hosting at select PGA TOUR events.

This week, in recognition of the U.S. Open being played just miles from its international headquarters, DemandScience is showcasing its brand ambassadors and promoting its partnership with the PGA TOUR on hundreds of digital billboards and rapid transit displays in eastern Massachusetts.

Click here to learn more about DemandScience’s work with its PGA TOUR brand ambassadors, the PGA TOUR, The Boston Bruins, and the company’s charitable sponsorships of First Tee, GreenLight Fund, and the Boston Bruins Foundation.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.