EV Safe Charge Previews ZiGGY™, First and Only Mobile EV Charging Robot with Interactive Advertising Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EV Safe Charge, a leading provider of flexible electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, today unveiled ZiGGY™, its mobile EV charging robot. ZiGGY will bring EV charging to parking facilities, shopping and entertainment centers, hotels, fleet operators and property owners, providing cost-effective charging, overcoming the limitations of stationary EV chargers without the need for costly electrical infrastructure. In addition, ZiGGY’s digital ad server can generate advertising revenue for the facility and display customized information.

“Strong EV sales and emissions reduction goals are creating a more sustainable future, but EV charging infrastructure isn’t keeping up,” said Caradoc Ehrenhalt, founder & CEO of EV Safe Charge Inc. and ZiGGY’s inventor. “ZiGGY is a flexible and simple solution for virtually any office, mall or apartment complex to help meet growing charging needs of its tenants and guests without expensive, time-consuming infrastructure and installation investment, if it’s even possible. In many cases, especially in older buildings, adding EV chargers isn’t an option until now.”

ZiGGY will be summoned to an EV via mobile app or in-vehicle infotainment system and will arrive at the vehicle’s parking space, ready to reserve the spot for plug-in charging. ZiGGY is able to return to its home base for recharging from grid, battery or solar energy, or a combination of these. ZiGGY can also be chosen for offsite charging if no infrastructure is available or desired onsite. ZiGGY is equipped with two extra-large screens that serve as informational kiosks or interactive advertising displays – an additional income generator for parking facility operators. EV Safe Charge will lease ZiGGY to deliver “Charging as a Service” to facilities and provide ongoing technical support and maintenance. Facility operators will have the option to direct vehicle owners to the app for payment or to provide charging as an amenity. Parking operators will no longer need to block spaces for permanent EV chargers because ZiGGY can serve all parking spaces.

“We created ZiGGY in response to growing demand for flexible EV charging solutions from our customers, and to help support the global transition to a cleaner, greener, all-electric mobility future,” Ehrenhalt added. “By helping drivers to overcome charging anxiety, one of the barriers to mass EV adoption, ZiGGY is enhancing the EV charging experience for everyone.”

EV Safe Charge wanted an exciting, modern, welcoming design for ZiGGY and engaged award-winning industrial design studio, Box Clever. Using their expertise, the Box Clever team worked on the design of ZiGGY’s exterior, while also creating a holistic design experience including the UX and brand identity design for ZiGGY.

Box Clever’s Founder and Creative Director, Bret Recor said, “Through our work on the design and branding of ZiGGY, we are delighted to be contributing to a transformative innovation that will help advance a clean energy future. We are excited to continue our design work with ZiGGY on this shared mission.”

EV Safe Charge is poised to be the first company to bring to market a mobile EV charging solution featuring communication and digital, interactive advertising. ZiGGY is currently scheduled to enter production in 2023. The company is taking reservations for ZiGGY today.

Sites already on board for using ZiGGY include Holiday Inn Express in Redwood City, CA, Opera Plaza in San Francisco and The William Vale, a luxury hotel in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. “We delight in finding opportunities to introduce our guests and neighbors to next-level amenities and technology,” said David Lemmond, general manager of The William Vale. “ZiGGY is perfect for the growing demand for easier charging solutions. ZiGGY will introduce our entire community to just how convenient charging your EV really can be without substantial infrastructure updates.”

EV Safe Charge has been funded through angel investors, including Sand Hill Angels, one of the largest early stage investing groups in the U.S. Drue Freeman, Sand Hill Angels Board Member, said “Sand Hill Angels makes seed-stage investments in disruptive, scalable technologies that we believe can become highly profitable businesses.”

“At EV Safe Charge, we are thrilled to have Sand Hill Angels among our angel investors and participating on the board,” said Ehrenhalt.

Freeman added, “We invested in EV Safe Charge because we believe that the acceleration of electric vehicle adoption will result in a growing shortage of readily available fixed-charging capacity, even as industry and government invest massively in infrastructure. The cost of retrofitting existing parking structures for EVs can be prohibitive for operators and landlords, and it will be inefficient to install enough fixed-charging capacity to meet demand in every parking lot. Caradoc and EV Safe Charge had the vision and foresight to create a simple and elegant solution that we believe will unlock the potential of the EV market.”

Carl Norman, president of Capstone Financial Group, the leading international investment bank in the automotive/mobility space, said, “We are thrilled about ZiGGY and feel it will be well received by the market because it represents a cost-effective alternative that simplifies EV charging infrastructure. ZiGGY was invented and developed by leading experts in EV charging, robotics, industrial design and engineering. We look forward to ZiGGY moving into production and to partnering with parking operators, office and residential landlords, hotels, event venues and more to support the future of flexible charging needs.”

To learn more about ZiGGY, visit EVSafeCharge.com/ZiGGY.

About EV Safe Charge

EV Safe Charge is a leading provider of flexible electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, providing end-to-end charging solutions to support the demands of the rapidly growing EV market. The company created the first comprehensive mobile rental charging solution for the launch of the Jaguar I-PACE, and it is meeting the mobile charging needs of major OEMs and others, such as events and venues needing temporary charging. EV Safe Charge clients include Audi, Hertz, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Stellantis, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and many others. A BRITE Energy Innovators portfolio company, EV Safe Charge develops advanced technology solutions to meet the needs of automakers, real estate developers, car dealerships, hotels, municipalities, and other entities. EV Safe Charge is helping to create a more sustainable, flexible and convenient electric future. For more information, visit our Website, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Charging Toward a Greener Future®

ZiGGY™ is a Trademark of EV Safe Charge Inc.