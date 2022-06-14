Boston National Title, an Incenter Company, and Clarifire Collaborate to Streamline Default Servicing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston National Title Agency, an Incenter LLC company, today announced a strategic alliance with Clarifire, the leader in workflow automation and seamless servicing.

Users of CLARIFIRE® for default servicing and loss mitigation will now benefit from its integration with solutions from Boston National Title, one of the largest independent title and settlement service providers in the country.

“Our mission is to provide servicers with effortless accessibility to the resources needed to help borrowers quickly get back on their feet,” said Jane Mason, CEO of Clarifire. “The addition of Boston National Title provides our clients with seamless access to these products. This vital integration will enable servicers to expedite the delivery of BNT product options, reducing costs and improving turn times. This translates into an improved borrower experience.”

Servicers already rely on CLARIFIRE to streamline workflow and workout processes. Now they will be able to further increase efficiency by automating requests and responses for property reports, mortgage modification policies (MMP), and similar documentation from Boston National Title—never going outside CLARIFIRE. With these additional services delivered rapidly to their dashboards, they have robust visibility and capabilities.

“As an Incenter company, Boston National Title shares Clarifire’s commitment to helping servicers work smarter. As the industry prepares for increased loan modifications and defaults, our integration will move them closer to this goal,” said Nathan Bossers, President of BNT.

Incenter’s family of 11 firms—from Incenter Appraisal Management to Incenter Mortgage Advisors—focus on helping mortgage lenders, servicers, and investors optimize processes in order to improve performance. More information on Boston National Title is available at bostonnationaltitle.com.

Clarifire information is available at eclarifire.com/default-mortgage-servicing.aspx.

About Boston National Title

Boston National Title Agency is one of the nation’s leading title insurance and settlement services providers. Founded in 2006 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BNT provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and residential title and settlement services through direct sales and its wholly-owned, full-service subsidiaries in New York, California, Texas, and Colorado. For more details, visit bostonnationaltitle.com.

About Incenter LLC

Incenter ideates and deploys innovative solutions for optimizing business performance in the mortgage and specialty finance industries. The company is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and employs over 2,000 professionals across its sub-brands. For more information, please visit incenterms.com.

About Clarifire

Clarifire is a privately held, woman-owned corporation that offers the CLARIFIRE business process automation software through a SaaS model to the financial services industry. Started by a process-focused entrepreneur, Clarifire, the company, is a group of workflow experts who created the award-winning CLARIFIRE workflow application to make a difference for businesses. The company has over a decade of experience in process proficiency and software delivery. As a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and WBENC certified corporation, Clarifire guides organizations through the chaos and into organizational efficiency. Learn more about how you can leverage workflow automation and seamless servicing now at: eclarifire.com.