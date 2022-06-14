LIFT Academy Flight Training Program Expands Partnership With Diamond Aircraft Industries With Additional Aircraft Order

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leadership in Flight Training (LIFT) Academy took delivery of an additional Diamond training aircraft this week, growing its Diamond Aircraft Industries fleet to 47 aircraft to include two DA20 aircraft. LIFT Academy, which trains nearly 300 flight students annually, is the largest U.S. operator of Diamond aircraft and has one of the newest, most technologically advanced fleets in the nation. It also has an option for 50 additional aircraft.

“We were strategic in choosing Diamond for their aircraft’s demonstrated safety and technological similarity to an airline jet, the company’s approach to cutting-edge technology and our shared vision in creating an aviation career pathway that people find accessible and rewarding,” Ed Bagden, LIFT Academy’s Director of Operations and Academic Programs, shared. “From day one, Diamond has believed in our mission of becoming the top flight training academy in the U.S. both in our career development pathways and quality of training.”

LIFT Academy, located at the Indianapolis International Airport, partnered exclusively with Diamond Aircraft Industries in 2018 as it launched its flight training program with brand new DA40-NG single-engine aircraft and Diamond DA42-VI twin-engine aircraft. Just three years later, LIFT has become one of the largest flight training institutions in the country and its students have operated more than 110,000 training hours on the fleet.

“LIFT has been an excellent partner for us, and it has been a thrill to see LIFT students excel in this innovative program, which takes students from zero time to fully qualified airline pilots while training on our aircraft,” Annemarie Mercedes Heikenwälder, Sales & Marketing Director of Diamond Aircraft Industries, said. “Adding the DA20 to their portfolio is a testament to the strong partnership we have and the quality of aircraft we deliver.”

The brand new DA20s are equipped with Garmin G500 avionics and are fuel-efficient, burning 3.2 gallons of fuel per hour, similar to the rest of LIFT’s Diamond fleet which have Garmin G1000 technology.

Learn more about LIFT at www.flywithlift.com. Interested in applying for its flight training program? Apply here: https://flywithlift.force.com/applynow/TX_SiteLogin?startURL=%2Fapplynow%2FTargetX_Portal__PB

About LIFT Academy: Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy is a U.S.-based commercial aviation pilot training school owned and operated by Republic Airways. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, LIFT revolutionizes commercial aviation training, utilizing state-of-the-art, eco-friendly training technologies and systems to educate future aviators. Students receive instruction from experienced pilots, under FAA and industry standards, with the most advanced equipment and curriculum that combines flight, flight simulator, online and in-classroom training. LIFT Academy students train on a fleet of advanced new aircraft and flight simulators produced by Diamond Aircraft Industries, including the DA40 single-engine, the DA42 twin-engine aircraft and now the DA20, as well as Diamond Flight Simulator Training Devices (FSTD) built to achieve the most realistic cockpit simulation environment. LIFT offers its graduates a defined pathway to a pilot career at Republic Airways.