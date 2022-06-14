South Texas Gas Plant Awards Audubon Engineering Company Contract for Expansion

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audubon Engineering Company LLC (AEC) announced today the award of a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project to support the expansion of a gas processing plant for a leading energy infrastructure company.

Located near Bay City, Texas, the project involves expanding the infrastructure of a gas plant serving deep-water platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Gas-processing and condensate-handling capabilities will be added to increase the plant’s daily processing volume.

Infrastructure additions include a 10,000-bbl/d condensate stabilizer unit, a loading station for condensate trucks, optimization of existing gas processing assets, a liquids pipeline and automation features for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

“This contract award is a substantial endorsement of Audubon’s reputation for unparalleled project performance,” said David Beck, a managing partner of AEC.

“Through our committed teams and end-to-end service capabilities, our work will help our client scale up operations and meet growing energy demands with long-term success,” he added.

AEC’s broad network of affiliates will work together to provide the full scope of work—a turnkey EPC solution comprising a range of services:

Audubon Engineering LP will provide project management, plant engineering, automation, and pipeline engineering

Opero Energy

Audubon Construction Solutions LLC will supply construction resources

will supply construction resources Audubon Field Solutions LLC will contribute survey, construction management, startup, and commissioning services.

The project is strategically significant in helping the South Texas region assume a more prominent role in helping the world meet increasing demands for safe, sustainable energy delivery.

About Audubon Engineering Company LLC

Audubon Engineering Company LLC is a portfolio of affiliate companies providing engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, cybersecurity, and technical field services to the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial markets. With proven industry experience, innovative technologies, and data-driven insight, the Audubon group of companies delivers sustainable solutions to build a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit auduboncompanies.com