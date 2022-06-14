South Texas Gas Plant Awards Audubon Engineering Company Contract for Expansion

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audubon Engineering Company LLC (AEC) announced today the award of a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project to support the expansion of a gas processing plant for a leading energy infrastructure company.
Located near Bay City, Texas, the project involves expanding the infrastructure of a gas plant serving deep-water platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Gas-processing and condensate-handling capabilities will be added to increase the plant’s daily processing volume.
Infrastructure additions include a 10,000-bbl/d condensate stabilizer unit, a loading station for condensate trucks, optimization of existing gas processing assets, a liquids pipeline and automation features for enhanced efficiency and productivity.
“This contract award is a substantial endorsement of Audubon’s reputation for unparalleled project performance,” said David Beck, a managing partner of AEC.
“Through our committed teams and end-to-end service capabilities, our work will help our client scale up operations and meet growing energy demands with long-term success,” he added.
AEC’s broad network of affiliates will work together to provide the full scope of work—a turnkey EPC solution comprising a range of services:
- Audubon Engineering LP will provide project management, plant engineering, automation, and pipeline engineering
- Opero Energy will deliver condensate stabilizer engineering and fabrication
- Audubon Construction Solutions LLC will supply construction resources
- Audubon Field Solutions LLC will contribute survey, construction management, startup, and commissioning services.
The project is strategically significant in helping the South Texas region assume a more prominent role in helping the world meet increasing demands for safe, sustainable energy delivery.
