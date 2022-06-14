LOGIX Fiber Networks Deploys Neustar UOC Marketplace to Enhance Order Processing

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOGIX Fiber Networks (“LOGIX”), the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, is pleased to announce that it has deployed the Universal Order Connect (UOC) Marketplace solution from Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, which will enable LOGIX to reduce operational costs, process incoming orders faster, and expand its wholesale revenue base.

Neustar’s cloud-based, API-driven UOC Marketplace platform provides a single, standardized, and seamless interface for LOGIX’s wholesale customers, allowing for faster processing times of new access orders and streamlined status updates.

From connecting Ethernet and Broadband sellers to hundreds of buyers to improving the order creation, submission, and trouble ticketing process, Neustar UOC Marketplace simplifies the steps in the customer order process. Potential benefits include reducing order delivery timelines and enhancing customers’ service experience.

“Our team is always looking for ways to improve our wholesale order process, improve the customer buying experience and create competitive advantages,” said Craig Collins, LOGIX Chief Executive Officer. “The Neustar UOC Marketplace has enabled us to process orders faster, standardize and streamline customer communications throughout the order process, and provide order status information in a timelier fashion. With this solution, we’re better able to meet our customers’ needs around fiber connectivity, 5G, and cloud computing services.”

John Denemark, Neustar SVP and general manager, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with LOGIX to enhance its wholesale order processing. Not only will UOC Marketplace help LOGIX enhance their customer experience, it will also open availability of their service offerings to the entire ecosystem of wholesale buyers from a single platform.”

Neustar UOC Marketplace solution supports digital transformation through the following features:

A centralized system for ordering any access type―including Broadband

User-friendly workflows to help reduce time-consuming manual processes and rework

Automated SLA tracking to promote order accuracy

Open API allows ease of integration to both up and downstream systems

Supports all industry formats, including ASOG, MEF, TM Forum, and proprietary Broadband

Business intelligence reporting on operational metrics

Support for domestic and international ordering

