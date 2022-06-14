Witham Health Services Optimizes Patient Care and Staff Workflows for 100+ Providers in 30+ Locations with eClinicalWorks

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, today announced its continued partnership with Witham Health Services to further improve patient communications and achieve overall operational efficiency in more than 30 locations of the nonprofit healthcare organization.

More than 100 healthcare providers across 50+ medical specialties in and around Boone County, Indiana have used eClinicalWorks technology since 2009 to communicate with patients in real time, ensuring there are no gaps in care. The eClinicalWorks platform allows physicians to be more effective with their daily workflows.

“eClinicalWorks is at the leading edge of technology and an integral part of our workflow, allowing our entire staff to better conduct patient care and increase overall patient volume,” said Paul Frey, executive director of IS at Witham Health Services. “What we appreciate most about eClinicalWorks is the company’s ability to continue to improve its technology faster and more frequently than any other vendor. They are truly committed to helping us provide the best care to our patients.”

With eClinicalWorks’ platform, the Witham staff now experience the following benefits:

Regular touchpoints with patients: Automated reminders and the self-check-in option boost patient convenience and overall satisfaction at Witham, while significantly decreasing the time-consuming, manual, administrative work for staff. These services, including electronic check-in and registration, were immensely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic and greatly reduced the system’s no-show rate. Real-time reminders and calls for yearly visits, mammograms, colonoscopies, flu shots, school and camp checkups, etc. have been key to enhancing communication with patients.

Automated reminders and the self-check-in option boost patient convenience and overall satisfaction at Witham, while significantly decreasing the time-consuming, manual, administrative work for staff. These services, including electronic check-in and registration, were immensely popular during the COVID-19 pandemic and greatly reduced the system’s no-show rate. Real-time reminders and calls for yearly visits, mammograms, colonoscopies, flu shots, school and camp checkups, etc. have been key to enhancing communication with patients. healow Insights: Witham also leverages healow Insights so staff can connect with payers on a consistent basis, obtaining actionable data and insights on quality measures and claims. Nurses and physicians also directly access information from payers in the system to identify any gaps in care.

Witham also leverages healow Insights so staff can connect with payers on a consistent basis, obtaining actionable data and insights on quality measures and claims. Nurses and physicians also directly access information from payers in the system to identify any gaps in care. Chronic Care management (CCM): The eClinicalWorks CCM module empowers primary care physicians, care coordinators, and specialists to identify and provide better care to patients with multiple chronic conditions. From taking medications to attending appointments, providers can ensure patients with chronic diseases are improving their overall health and avoiding inpatient/emergency room visits.

“For the past 12 years, we’ve worked closely with Witham Health Services on their dual focus on continually improving patient care as well as staff productivity,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “With staffing shortages being a growing concern in health care, eClinicalWorks’ suite of services aims to equip providers like Witham to do a lot more with less.”

About Witham

Witham Health Services has served the residents of Boone and surrounding counties for over 105 years. Under the current leadership of Dr. Raymond Ingham, President/CEO and the Board of Trustees, Witham Health Services has become a progressive, modern healthcare provider offering many of the quality medical services people need throughout their lifetime close to home. With offices in Crawfordsville, Frankfort, Jamestown, Lebanon, Thorntown, Whitestown at Anson, and Zionsville, Witham Health Services is a county-owned nonprofit healthcare organization committed to improving health through excellence and personalized care. For more information, please visit https://www.witham.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.