MIS Group and Alida Partner Together to Strengthen Customer Experiences in Europe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced MIS Group, an expert quantitative and qualitative market research fieldwork company, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) services across Europe.

“Having partnered with Alida in previous organisations I am familiar with their commitment to excellence in delivering best in class solutions,” said Izzy Nurdin, Client Development Director of MIS Group. “Therefore setting up this relationship was a priority as MIS seeks to grow and expand our offerings to the UK and EU markets and beyond.”

MIS Group offers comprehensive insights solutions that combine their three products, Made in Surveys (Quant), Made in Studios (Qual), and MR Tech (software), to help organisations fully understand their customers and their needs. By combining the MIS Group’s Triple opt-in, first-rate respondent pool of over 1.5M individuals across 40 markets, with the Alida TXM platform which turns insights into actionable change, organisations will have all the tools necessary to build and inform excellent customer experiences.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MIS Group. Their team genuinely cares about providing quality offerings and going the extra mile for their customers,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “We look forward to working closely with the MIS Group to provide organisations with personalised insights that directly inform their business decisions and lead to the success of their customer experience initiatives.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organisations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“MIS Group and Alida both place great importance on innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances, Alida. “Our shared values make for a strong partnership foundation that will deliver optimised customer experiences.”

To learn more about partnering with Alida, visit www.alida.com/partners.

About MIS Group

MIS Group are experts in quantitative and qualitative market research fieldwork. The parent brand encompasses Made in Surveys (Quant), Made in Studios (Qual) and On-Qual (platforms) with offices in the UK, France and Italy.

With over 1.5 million respondents across 40 markets, extensive profiling using 300+ data points, MIS’s professional expert teams can deliver quality recruits for all your research needs.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada over 20 years ago as Vision Critical, Alida now serves the globe with its visionary software and team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM