Aural Analytics and Koneksa Announce Partnership to Support Clinical Trials Using Speech Analytics

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aural Analytics, Inc., a leader in clinical-grade speech analytics, announced today a partnership with Koneksa, a leader in digital biomarker development, to further strengthen its platform and research capabilities using Aural Analytics’ technology, Speech Vitals.

Speech is a leading objective data stream that facilitates a better understanding of disease progression and can be applied to support advanced methods of care delivery at home and in the clinic. The current state of neurology relies heavily on functional rating scales and self-reporting from patients. Aural Analytics’ Speech Vitals would provide additional value on top of what those existing tools provide so that clinicians can make better decisions.

“Partnerships with leading digital research providers such as Koneksa strengthen our reach across the research ecosystem and advance our mission to develop best-in-class, clinical-grade speech analytics,” said Judy Smythe, CEO of Aural Analytics. “Koneksa and Aural Analytics share a vision in which speech analytics are an essential element of best-in-class digital biomarkers, which in time will further the fields of research and clinical care across neurodegenerative conditions.”

“We’re excited to work with Aural Analytics to integrate speech collection in our clinical trials,” said Chris Benko, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Koneksa. “Through this partnership, our teams will develop best-in-class digital biomarkers to pioneer a better care experience, with a particular focus in neurodegenerative conditions."

Aural Analytics and Koneksa’s leading research-grade platforms are optimized to support clinical trials at scale across development and commercial pharma pipelines. The goal of this integration is to make it easy to add speech measures to Koneksa studies and digital biomarker development programs.

To learn more about Aural Analytics and its Speech Vitals technology, visit www.auralanalytics.com.

About Aural Analytics, Inc.

Aural Analytics is the industry’s leading speech neuroscience company harnessing the clinical utility of the world’s speech across the age range and around the world. Their suite of applications and embeddable SDKs and APIs are available in 22 languages across Android, iOS, and the web are easy to use, secure, and provide robust, clinically relevant, interpretable, and validated metrics reflecting the neurological and respiratory health of its users. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium, and Facebook.

About Koneksa

Koneksa is a leading patient-centric digital biomarker company for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries that develops end-to-end solutions for remotely collected clinical measures. Koneksa supports agile decision-making in drug development and market strategy. By delivering integrated solutions for efficient trial designs that produce more meaningful data, Koneksa aims to revolutionize treatment effect detection in clinical research. Learn more at koneksahealth.com.