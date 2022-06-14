Affinitiv and Kia Partner to Deliver Best In Class Service Lane Technology for Kia Dealers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, is now a certified service lane technology (SLT) partner for Kia America dealerships. The SLT partnership will allow Kia dealerships to streamline the entire service lane experience through technology solutions from Affinitiv.

With Affinitiv’s “Ultimate Service Lane” solution, Kia dealers will be able to schedule service appointments online, efficiently manage technicians’ time, match technicians to the right job, and provide an in-lane fully integrated mobile write-up for customers. Additionally, the SLT partnership will improve the workflow and standardize the inspection process throughout Kia dealerships. Affinitiv’s technological solutions will integrate with most dealer management systems used by Kia America dealerships.

The Affinitiv SLT solution will deliver an ease-of-use technology to enable Kia technicians to be more efficient and provide a swift customer experience when clients bring their vehicles in to get serviced.

“We are proud to provide solutions to further enhance the service lane at Kia dealerships,” said Marvin Grimm, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Affinitiv. “Kia has been a trusted partner of ours for over 10 years and we are excited to be able to offer our services to deliver a better customer experience for our Kia clients.”

“Over the past few years, both Kia and Affinitiv have built a true partnership together, that goes beyond a business deal,” said Adam Meier, Chief Executive Officer at Affinitiv. “We continue to strive to make each other better to deliver long-term success, and I look forward to further enhancing our relationship in the years to come.”

About Kia America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

About Affinitiv

Affinitiv is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions serving automotive manufacturers (OEMs), dealer groups, and individual dealerships. Backed by more than 20 years of automotive and marketing expertise, Affinitiv supports over 5,500 dealerships and every major OEM in the country. Affinitiv is fueled by the Atlas Digital Experience Platform, using unprecedented intelligence to enrich the customer experience across the automotive lifecycle. With a technology-driven, consultative approach, Affinitiv drives the next-generation customer experience while creating customers for life. For more information, visit Affinitiv.com.