Wescom Partners with the Rose Bowl Operating Company and Named Sole Presenting Sponsor of AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl for the Next Five Years

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California-based Wescom Credit Union today announced that it is partnering with the Rose Bowl Operating Company and will be the sole presenting sponsor of the AmericaFest Celebration taking place at the Rose Bowl on Independence Day, July 4, for the next five years. AmericaFest is one of the nation’s largest and longest running shows to celebrate America’s birthday and the largest fireworks show on the West Coast.

“In working towards our vision of becoming Southern California’s premier banking partner and making a difference in the communities we serve, we partnered with the Rose Bowl Operating Company to make sure this iconic celebration continues as a tradition in Southern California,” noted Ashely White, Vice President, Partner Development of Wescom Credit Union. “As the Official Banking Partner of the Rose Bowl Stadium, this partnership not only furthers our commitment to our communities but will also continue to support the city of Pasadena, where we call home.”

Tens of thousands of patrons are expected to gather for a day full of tailgating, celebration, and entertainment including a thrilling motorcycle stunt show by TNT Freestyle Motocross, a musical performance by Drake Milligan, and a world-renowned fireworks display.

In an ongoing effort to delight its members and celebrate its new partnership, Wescom is giving 100 members the opportunity to win a 4-pack of AmericaFest tickets to celebrate the holiday with their family and friends.

During the event on July 4, 2022, Wescom‘s full-service mobile branch, Big Blue, will be on-site in the Family Fun Zone in Area H starting at 1:00 p.m. Parking lots will open at 1 p.m., doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 and the event begins at 7 p.m. General admission starts at $20 and tickets can be purchased online: https://www.axs.com/events/435665/americafest-tickets.

For more information about the AmericaFest Celebration, please visit www.rosebowlstadium.com.

About Wescom Credit Union

Since 1934, Wescom Credit Union has been dedicated to helping people throughout Southern California build better lives. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wescom has 24 branches and offers advanced digital banking tools to provide essential banking solutions to more than 200,000 members. Benefits include free checking, lower loan rates, higher savings yields, reduced fees, and a robust network of branches and ATMs. #WescomKindness is an extension of Wescom Credit Union’s more than 87-year tradition of serving its community through such programs as The Wescom Foundation – the credit union’s employee-run charitable foundation. For more information, please visit wescom.org.

About the Rose Bowl Stadium

The Rose Bowl Stadium is the proud home of the Tournament of Roses’ Rose Bowl Game, UCLA Bruins football, AmericaFest Fourth of July Celebration, concerts including Kenny Chesney, Coldplay, Taylor Swift and U2, international and Premier League soccer matches and the World’s Largest Flea Market.

A National Historic Landmark built in 1922 and known around the world, the Rose Bowl Stadium has earned its world class reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men’s World Cup, the 1999 Women’s World Cup, four BCS National College Football Championship Games and the College Football Playoff Semi-Final game.