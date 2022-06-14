QuSecure and DataBridge Sites Partner to Deliver Industry’s First Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Available Live in a Data Center

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuSecure™, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), today announced a partnership with DataBridge Sites, a state-of-the-art data center provider that supports off-site business critical IT environments, to showcase its Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) orchestration platform QuProtect™. QuProtect is the industry’s first end-to-end post-quantum cybersecurity software-based solution uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using quantum secure channels.

As a result of the partnership, QuProtect is the first and only PQC solution available live as a service in a data center environment. By providing an accessible and demonstrable instance of advanced PQC at datacenters like DataBridge, business, IT and cyber leaders can easily learn more about a successful PQC deployment. According to Shor’s algorithm, all current global encryption will eventually be defeated by a quantum computer with sufficient power. As a result, all commercial and government entities must upgrade to quantum-resistant technology to protect data and communications. Additionally, data stolen today is at risk of being decrypted in the future by a quantum computer, so it is important for large organizations to start the strategic and information gathering phases of migrating their cybersecurity to ensure quantum resilience. The QuSecure/Databridge partnership provides a mechanism to showcase quantum resilience.

“Our team is very excited to now be home to the QuSecure environment, which is the first PQC software that is currently live in a data center,” said Mike Lozupone, DataBridge Sites director of business development. “Our company sees the quantum computing industry as a rapid growth area that can be used widespread through the commercial and federal marketplace. QuSecure’s unique offering will add to our ecosystem of service providers for clients to utilize.”

With this partnership, QuSecure not only has a demonstrable showcase for QuProtect, but this is also the first step in providing a production-level environment in a datacenter for both commercial and government entities. QuProtect’s deployment at DataBridge now enables organizations to start testing and becoming familiar with PQC while getting ready for federal compliance.

“DataBridge is a world-class organization, and we are pleased to partner with them to provide the first instance of post-quantum cybersecurity available in a data center,” said Skip Sanzeri, QuSecure Founder and COO. “The quantum threat, or Q-Day, is coming at us rapidly, and in May the White House published two initiatives to actively build U.S. quantum computing and post-quantum cybersecurity programs. Our partnership with DataBridge is another big step along the way to National Security in line with the White House memos.”

QuProtect provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device. QuProtect uses an end-to-end, quantum-security-as-a-service (QSaaS) architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum cryptography, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed around the entire data lifecycle as data is stored, communicated, and used.

“DataBridge sees this partnership as being mutually beneficial, and we feel fortunate to work with companies like QuSecure as their business continues to grow,” added Lozupone. “We expect new customers to be driven to our facility to benefit from the combination of QuSecure’s quantum security offerings and the infrastructure scale and physical security provided by DataBridge Sites.”

QuProtect is the industry’s most advanced PQC solution providing quantum-resilience for many of today’s critical use cases, including network, IoT, edge devices and satellite communications. QuProtect can be hosted on-premises or via the cloud delivering the most compatible solution to the post-quantum problem, solving today’s complex compliance challenges, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and work-from-home policies. An organization can implement PQC across all devices on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems, protecting against current classical and future quantum attacks which could irreparably disrupt industries and infrastructures across government and commercial sectors.

Enterprises, partners, government agencies, organizations and interested parties are invited to contact QuSecure or DataBridge for a tour of the PQC showcase at the DataBridge facility in Maryland, where they will see PQC actively working. Contact QuSecure at https://www.qusecure.com/contact-us/; and DataBridge at https://databridgesites.com/contact/

About DataBridge Sites

DataBridge Sites operates highly secure datacenters in the Baltimore/Washington and Chicago metro areas and provides custom cloud services nationwide. Our Maryland facility is the largest, most secure site in the state, centrally located in Silver Spring a few miles from the DC line. This is a unique purpose-built financial-grade, Tier 4, location with 90,000 square feet of data room floor. Our customer base includes Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size organizations. Each site offers colocation, private cloud and disaster recovery services to help clients with their IT infrastructure needs. Please contact sales@databridgesites.com to learn more.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.

