Casey’s® and MTN DEW® Team up to Charge Your Outdoor Adventures This Summer With the Release of Exclusive New Flavor: MTN DEW OVERDRIVE™

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Casey’s® and MTN DEW® announce the launch of MTN DEW OVERDRIVE™, the newest addition to the MTN DEW flavor line-up, exclusively available at Casey’s convenience stores. The latest long-term offering, which packs a refreshing citrus punch taste with hints of mango, raspberry and lime flavors, will be available starting in June only at Casey’s, in more than 2,400 stores.

With a shared passion for the great outdoors, Casey’s and MTN DEW joined forces to offer consumers a delicious new flavor specially crafted to fuel their adventures this summer across the Heartland. Whether you’re hiking, fishing, camping or just hanging out by the water, MTN DEW OVERDRIVE is the perfect blend of light and juicy fruit flavors that will keep fans feeling refreshed and recharged for any outdoor activity. MTN DEW OVERDRIVE is the first MTN DEW exclusive flavor available at Casey’s and will be sold in 20 oz bottles and available on fountain.

“ We are ecstatic to carry MTN DEW OVERDRIVE at our Casey’s convenience stores across the Heartland,” says Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer, Casey’s. “ As the third largest convenience retailer and fifth largest pizza chain in the U.S., we’re always looking for the most flavorful products to pair with our handmade pizza, and MTN DEW knows a thing or two about flavor. We are looking forward to welcoming DEW Nation and Casey’s fans alike into our stores to taste the delicious combo of MTN DEW OVERDRIVE and Casey’s pizza, and fuel whatever outdoor adventures await this summer.”

Here to celebrate the release of MTN DEW OVERDRIVE is the latest MTN DEW character: Benny the Bearalope, a whimsical waterskiing mascot that embodies the playful and adventurous spirit of the new beverage. Spot Benny at your local Casey’s stores all summer long— you might even catch him showing off his favorite tricks on the lake! Be sure to post your sightings using the hashtag #MTNDEWOVERDRIVE.

As part of the partnership, the MTN DEW OVERDRIVE label features a variety of items that pay homage to Casey’s, including a rooster weathervane necklace and barn-shaped buoy highlighting Casey’s founding year. Dedicated MTN DEW and Casey’s fans are encouraged to discover and share all the specially designed hidden items on social by tagging @MountainDew and @Caseys (TW: @caseysgenstore).

“ We love how much MTN DEW and Casey’s fans crave outdoor adventures, so we created this unique and flavorful MTN DEW drink to fuel those experiences,” said Scott Henzi, Commercial Senior Vice President, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. “ MTN DEW OVERDRIVE has been tried and tested to be the perfect companion for an adventure-filled day on the lake or trails, or any time you want the crisp, refreshing flavor that only DEW and Casey’s can bring you.”

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.