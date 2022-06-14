New TuneIn Auto Partnerships Showcase the Future of Mobile Audio Entertainment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, today announced its recent momentum in the automotive industry, positioning the company as a leader and innovator in bringing premium, live audio to drivers worldwide.

TuneIn has emerged post-pandemic as one of the fastest growing streaming audio companies, bringing live and local radio, news, sports, podcasts to consumers worldwide during all parts of their day - including during their drive. According to data from Edison Research’s Infinite Dial Study, over 70% of cars will be connected by 2023. Therefore, creating innovation while also adhering to legacy standards in this space is paramount for success. TuneIn is helping bring the local radio that drivers have grown to love and expect in the digital age, accessible at their fingertips and in their connected dashboard.

Most recently, TuneIn has integrated with even more leading auto manufacturers, adding Rivian (RIVN) to the roster - putting car owners in control of their listening experience in a new way.

“We are incredibly excited to be adding Rivian to our existing lineup of automotive and connected car technology partners,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “At TuneIn, we’re working with the world’s most innovative automotive companies to reinvent radio and live premium audio entertainment for the connected car. Our deep partnerships in the automotive industry enable drivers to discover and access the best audio content from around the world, directly through their dashboard, via a simple touch or voice command via Alexa.”

TuneIn’s existing supported auto partners include Tesla, Volvo, Polestar, Mercedes, JLR and all Alexa-supported car audio systems.

TuneIn major auto milestones:

Electric adventure vehicle manufacturer Rivian integrates TuneIn into models like the R1T--the first fully electric truck to hit the market and 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year--to give drivers access to TuneIn's full range of live and on-demand radio, sports, news, music and podcasts from around the world.

HARMAN and TuneIn joined forces to create a pre-integrated implementation of the TuneIn service, to HARMAN Ignite Store, a leading connected vehicle platform that enables automakers to develop, manage and operate their own in-vehicle app store.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a tremendous amount of innovation in the auto infotainment space. The best auto manufacturers have been focused on making every aspect of the vehicle entertainment system intuitive and customizable,” said Jennifer Collins, senior vice president of business development at TuneIn. “At TuneIn, we are bringing this same level of customization and ease of use to in-car audio entertainment. The partnerships that TuneIn has and will continue to develop will allow auto manufacturers, and in turn drivers, to have access to the best in streaming radio and audio entertainment content, both in their car and on the go."

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts, and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.