Texas Rangers Announce TicketManager as Ticket Management & Corporate Ticket Re-Sale Partner

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Texas Rangers announced TicketManager as the Club's official Corporate Ticket Management partner providing ticket management technology and tools to corporate ticket holders to manage and re-sell tickets.

"The Rangers are committed to providing the best experience to our partners and customers," said Jim Cochrane, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Client Services. "Together with TicketManager, our fans will have the very best tools and technology to get the most from their suites, premium seats and season tickets."

Rangers corporate customers can now use TicketManager’s convenient and simple tech to centralize their ticket inventory—including tickets for all other teams and events throughout the DFW Metroplex—seamlessly managing requests, distributing tickets to staff and guests, and tracking usage in real time through reports on which tickets were transferred, to whom and whether they were scanned in venue.

"We're excited to be a part of this historic partnership - the first of its kind in Major League Baseball," said TicketManager CEO and Co-Founder Tony Knopp. "The Texas Rangers know baseball drives business for companies of all sizes and are at the forefront of innovation in working with their best customers."

In addition, Rangers partners will be able to recapture the value of any unused tickets by using TicketManager to sell unused tickets on the secondary market using powerful pricing tools to assure the best return without having to take on the work of listing and pricing tickets. Rangers customers will also be able to share their Dallas area tickets for all sports with other companies in the secure TicketManager All Access Community.

“Companies are focused on ticket utilization and proving the ROI more now, than they ever have,” added Troy Tutt, Head of Partnerships for TicketManager. “Forward thinking teams, like the Rangers, are recognizing there are resources they can provide to continue to separate themselves in market.”

The Texas Rangers are the first Major League Baseball team to partner with TicketManager. The company will be announcing a number of new partnerships across sports leagues in the coming weeks.

About the Texas Rangers

In 2022 the Texas Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to postseason play eight times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team’s home but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billon facility includes a 5.5 acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

About TicketManager

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://ticketmanager.com/.