London Underwriters Launches With Slice to Protect Small Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, announced today the launch of a new partnership that gives London Underwriters’ agents access to Slice’s 100% digital platform for small business coverage. Agents can quote in 30 seconds and issue in under 5 minutes.

“We’re excited about the simplicity and ease of Slice’s solution – the digital experience is a perfect fit for our agents,” said Daniel Feigenbaum, CEO of London Underwriters.

The product is under the Slice brand and is available now. It includes General Liability coverage for artisan contractors, general contractors and remodelers, a product that has been very successful with small businesses.

“Working with London Underwriters expands our reach and our ability to continue to empower agents with products to protect small businesses,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs Inc. is building the future of insurance by enabling insurers, MGAs, and technology platforms to build intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About London Underwriters:

London Underwriters is an insurance wholesale broker that specializes in writing property and casualty insurance. As one of the nation's largest Insurtech distributor, London Underwriters offers their appointed agents several Insurtech programs where agents can quote and bind online plus hundreds of traditional brokerage markets they can submit business to. If you are interested in becoming an appointed agency of London Underwriters, visit www.londonuw.com for more information.