ACCELQ’s Test Automation Platform Adopted as Part of UT Dallas Curriculum

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACCELQ, the leading AI-powered, no-code continuous test automation platform, today announced that UT Dallas has adopted the company’s platform as part of a new curriculum course.

Offered by the Naveen Jindal School of Management, the Digital Consulting Project course introduces students to test automation and test management using an AI-powered no-code platform in the cloud. With the addition of ACCELQ’s test automation solution, students can tackle real-time automation use cases with a no-code platform that covers all aspects of a quality lifecycle.

“Our goal at the Jindal School is to make our students future-ready,” said instructor Gaurav Shekhar, program director of its MS Business Analytics Flex and Online programs and its MS Information Systems program. “Courses such as this one take them through practical scenarios that they can expect to encounter at their workplaces once they graduate.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with UT Dallas on this course to allow undergraduates to learn and embrace the power of no-code automation,” said Mahendra Alladi, ACCELQ’s founder and CEO. “By learning to work together effectively and harnessing the power of codeless, they build valuable experience and open up a world of career opportunities.”

This type of partnership between businesses and higher education aligns with emerging trends around automation and no-code or low-code platforms. The 2022 Gartner CIO Agenda Survey found that 11% of higher education respondents plan to increase their investment in hyper-automation in the coming year. And according to a recent Forrester Research survey, 26% of senior-level developers surveyed said their firm currently recruits and empowers businesspeople outside of IT to develop apps using low-code platforms.

For the current semester, the ACCELQ UTD course concluded with a 60-hour Automation Hackathon that included complex web, API and database automation challenges. Students were tested on learnings from the course with real-time use cases to automate.

Several students from the Jindal School recently joined ACCELQ as interns, opening the path to additional training and mentoring.

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ offers AI-powered codeless test automation and management built on a cloud-native platform. ACCELQ provides a unified platform for web, mobile, API, database, and packaged apps. Automation-first, codeless capabilities make it easy to use for testing teams without deep programming expertise. ACCELQ allows businesses to achieve 3x productivity and over 70% savings with its industry-first autonomics-based automation platform. ACCELQ was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Continuous Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 report. To learn more, visit accelq.com.