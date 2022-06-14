Funko Announces San Diego Comic-Con Takeover With 'Funkoville,' an Immersive Booth Experience for Fans

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO) today announced plans for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), including “Funkoville,” an immersive, fan-focused community experience (Booth #5341, Booth #5137, Booth #5145). The leading pop culture lifestyle brand will also host a blacklight-themed Fundays, a Hall H panel with celebrity guests Rosario Dawson, Simu Liu and William Zabka, and more at the highly-anticipated event from July 21 through July 24.

Accessible with official SDCC badges, fans are invited to enter the streets of “Funkoville” to explore the remarkable neighborhood, including a movie theater, diner and grocery store, Mondo record store and Loungefly boutique, which will offer exclusives from Pop!, Vinyl Soda and Loungefly. Exclusives will also be available for fans via Funko.com.

“After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to be back at San Diego Comic-Con with a presence that’s bigger than ever before,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer of Funko. “Always engineering new and exciting in-person experiences, ‘Funkoville’ is the perfect opportunity to fully immerse our fans in a Funko-inspired world that brings together everything they love about our brand: product exclusives, celebrities and more.”

Funko’s presence at SDCC will include:

Fundays : Friday, July 22

Hosted annually during SDCC, this year’s Fundays will be blacklight-themed, featuring a variety of contests, exclusive giveaways, and special guests. A separate, non-convention ticket ($150) is required for entry. For more information, please follow Funko’s social media channel @originalfunko.

Hall H Panel

Join Funko in Hall H for Pop! Talk featuring Rosario Dawson, Simu Liu, and William Zabka.

Join Funko in Hall H for Pop! Talk featuring Rosario Dawson, Simu Liu, and William Zabka.

